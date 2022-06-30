HT Home Fest 2022: The mega home sale festival is on!

The home you choose to buy can make a big difference in your life. Thus, buying a home is one of the most crucial decisions we ever make. What makes it easier is to have multiple options at one place to compare and contrast all the possible specifications. All this coming from a credible and trusted source makes it even better.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is exactly why Hindustan Times collaborates with top real estate developers to bring HT Home Fest: a consortium of projects of reputed real estate developers across Delhi NCR region that will help property buyers get access to all the information they seek at one place. HT Home fest is a connecting link between those who desire to buy a home and some of the best real estate offerings.

The home options can be explored on the initiative microsite. As soon as the user registers/logs-in, the microsite lets the users choose their preferred home location – Delhi, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon or Noida. The site also lets them pick their preferred developers from the partnered brands - M3M, Orchid and Supernova. Geetanjali has also partnered with the initiative as a real estate consultant. The property options then appear on the screen with details like price, exact location, amenities, property photos, map, configuration, a detailed brochure, contact info and more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Started in June, Home Fest is currently on with users already exploring the best offerings by some of the major developers. Buying a home doesn't get easier than this. For more details on the initiative, visit the microsite: https://www.hindustantimes.com/brandstories/delhi-home-fest/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.