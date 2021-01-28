HT TrailBlazers: Honouring the leaders of tomorrow

The Covid-19 pandemic came as a force majeure for businesses across the country who paused their operations, went under lockdown waiting to hit the refresh button.

Several industries such as hospitality, aviation, retail were very badly affected. With demands hitting near zero levels, organisations were forced to make tectonic changes in their processes. Those who have remained positive and reinvented their business models to come up with new strategies to keep afloat in these testing times were eventually the ones that thrived.

To recognize the courageous efforts of leaders – across diverse industries – who created a ‘new normal’ to follow, Hindustan Times has initiated an online campaign, HT TrailBlazers. This platform will honour them, their work, their journeys, with an aim to highlight their inspirational stories.

Ankush Kaul, President, Sales & Marketing, Ambience Group





Speaking about the campaign, Ankush Kaul, President, Sales & Marketing, Ambience Group said, “Hindustan Times Trailblazers is a prestigious platform that not only honours the minds who take the biggest risks to innovate new paths to progress and ultimately up the game for everyone, it also challenges the status quo by celebrating luminaries who have been pioneers in their field.”

The awards come as a token of gratitude to the bright minds who came from different walks of life and did not let the spirit of their consumers as well as their employees go down in the darkest of times. They re-strategized their business models, created all-new consumer experiences, influenced positive thoughts, deployed technology and ultimately changed the game.

An eminent jury composed of members from HT’s editorial team will shortlist eight winners to Indian Personalities for the awards, who will be selected from sectors such as entertainment, healthcare and hospitality among others, which have been badly affected by the pandemic.

For instance, the entertainment industry switched online and as people stayed home, in-person events had to completely be stalled even as the demand for OTT content surged. Even shootings schedules and timelines of new releases were adversely affected.

The healthcare sector saw a steep demand for everything Covid related, but all other products and services were affected.

Amidst all the uncertainty, quick adaptability emerged as one of the key virtues that became key to survival. Several companies used this down time to speed up their digitization journeys. Several others invested heavily into training and skill development of their employees and in measures to improve the organization’s overall wellbeing.

The Hindustan Times TrailBlazer awards are a celebration of this spirit and the heroes who led the change in their organisations, as they strived to increase efficiencies, improve productivity and optimize costs. To know more, log in here: https://www.hindustantimes.com/brandstories/trailblazers/