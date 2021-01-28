HT TrailBlazers: Honouring the leaders of tomorrow
- An online campaign by Hindustan Times recognizes the courageous efforts of business leaders who created a ‘new normal’ to follow.
The Covid-19 pandemic came as a force majeure for businesses across the country who paused their operations, went under lockdown waiting to hit the refresh button.
Several industries such as hospitality, aviation, retail were very badly affected. With demands hitting near zero levels, organisations were forced to make tectonic changes in their processes. Those who have remained positive and reinvented their business models to come up with new strategies to keep afloat in these testing times were eventually the ones that thrived.
To recognize the courageous efforts of leaders – across diverse industries – who created a ‘new normal’ to follow, Hindustan Times has initiated an online campaign, HT TrailBlazers. This platform will honour them, their work, their journeys, with an aim to highlight their inspirational stories.
Speaking about the campaign, Ankush Kaul, President, Sales & Marketing, Ambience Group said, “Hindustan Times Trailblazers is a prestigious platform that not only honours the minds who take the biggest risks to innovate new paths to progress and ultimately up the game for everyone, it also challenges the status quo by celebrating luminaries who have been pioneers in their field.”
The awards come as a token of gratitude to the bright minds who came from different walks of life and did not let the spirit of their consumers as well as their employees go down in the darkest of times. They re-strategized their business models, created all-new consumer experiences, influenced positive thoughts, deployed technology and ultimately changed the game.
An eminent jury composed of members from HT’s editorial team will shortlist eight winners to Indian Personalities for the awards, who will be selected from sectors such as entertainment, healthcare and hospitality among others, which have been badly affected by the pandemic.
For instance, the entertainment industry switched online and as people stayed home, in-person events had to completely be stalled even as the demand for OTT content surged. Even shootings schedules and timelines of new releases were adversely affected.
The healthcare sector saw a steep demand for everything Covid related, but all other products and services were affected.
Amidst all the uncertainty, quick adaptability emerged as one of the key virtues that became key to survival. Several companies used this down time to speed up their digitization journeys. Several others invested heavily into training and skill development of their employees and in measures to improve the organization’s overall wellbeing.
The Hindustan Times TrailBlazer awards are a celebration of this spirit and the heroes who led the change in their organisations, as they strived to increase efficiencies, improve productivity and optimize costs. To know more, log in here: https://www.hindustantimes.com/brandstories/trailblazers/
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simple resolutions to start this year
- It’s easy to be overwhelmed by tough new year health resolutions. Let’s simplify it for you.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FLAME University Purpose Summit 2021 focused on evolving meaning of ‘purpose'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Godrej Group salutes India’s transformation on its 72nd Republic Day
- A short film released as part of the #GodrejForIndia campaign celebrates India’s journey to success and the group’s gratitude for having been a part of the eventful ride with a wide range of products created for Indians.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lessons to learn from our brave soldiers this Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It’s World Education Day! Here’s the ultimate list of learn-from-home essentials
- Read on to know more about some amazing finds on Flipkart that can make learning feel like fun.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple in Kerala celebrates wedding anniversary with Rs. 3.3 crore jackpot win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPPO Enco X: The true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds you've been waiting for
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air Purifiers: Myths Vs Facts
- An air purifier can have an immense impact on the health & well-being of you and your family; it's time we busted the myths around them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flipkart video’s ‘Kaun’ review: A crime thriller where you can be a detective
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FLAME University to host ‘The Purpose Summit’ on January 23-24, 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPPO sets bar high in smartphone videography with Reno5 Pro 5G
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Respiratory allergies v/s Covid-19 v/s common cold v/s flu: Differences in symptoms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naxalbari Review: A riveting portrayal of India’s Naxalist insurgency period
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Safeguarding your physical and financial well-being with COVID health insurance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Clicking away to glory: Top 5 things millennials like to capture on their phones
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox