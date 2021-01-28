IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Stories / HT TrailBlazers: Honouring the leaders of tomorrow
HT TrailBlazers
HT TrailBlazers
brand stories

HT TrailBlazers: Honouring the leaders of tomorrow

  • An online campaign by Hindustan Times recognizes the courageous efforts of business leaders who created a ‘new normal’ to follow.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:26 PM IST

The Covid-19 pandemic came as a force majeure for businesses across the country who paused their operations, went under lockdown waiting to hit the refresh button.

Several industries such as hospitality, aviation, retail were very badly affected. With demands hitting near zero levels, organisations were forced to make tectonic changes in their processes. Those who have remained positive and reinvented their business models to come up with new strategies to keep afloat in these testing times were eventually the ones that thrived.

To recognize the courageous efforts of leaders – across diverse industries – who created a ‘new normal’ to follow, Hindustan Times has initiated an online campaign, HT TrailBlazers. This platform will honour them, their work, their journeys, with an aim to highlight their inspirational stories.

Ankush Kaul, President, Sales &amp; Marketing, Ambience Group
Ankush Kaul, President, Sales & Marketing, Ambience Group


Speaking about the campaign, Ankush Kaul, President, Sales & Marketing, Ambience Group said, “Hindustan Times Trailblazers is a prestigious platform that not only honours the minds who take the biggest risks to innovate new paths to progress and ultimately up the game for everyone, it also challenges the status quo by celebrating luminaries who have been pioneers in their field.”

The awards come as a token of gratitude to the bright minds who came from different walks of life and did not let the spirit of their consumers as well as their employees go down in the darkest of times. They re-strategized their business models, created all-new consumer experiences, influenced positive thoughts, deployed technology and ultimately changed the game.

An eminent jury composed of members from HT’s editorial team will shortlist eight winners to Indian Personalities for the awards, who will be selected from sectors such as entertainment, healthcare and hospitality among others, which have been badly affected by the pandemic.

For instance, the entertainment industry switched online and as people stayed home, in-person events had to completely be stalled even as the demand for OTT content surged. Even shootings schedules and timelines of new releases were adversely affected.

The healthcare sector saw a steep demand for everything Covid related, but all other products and services were affected.

Amidst all the uncertainty, quick adaptability emerged as one of the key virtues that became key to survival. Several companies used this down time to speed up their digitization journeys. Several others invested heavily into training and skill development of their employees and in measures to improve the organization’s overall wellbeing.

The Hindustan Times TrailBlazer awards are a celebration of this spirit and the heroes who led the change in their organisations, as they strived to increase efficiencies, improve productivity and optimize costs. To know more, log in here: https://www.hindustantimes.com/brandstories/trailblazers/

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
New Year resolutions - simplified
New Year resolutions - simplified
brand stories

Simple resolutions to start this year

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:07 AM IST
  • It’s easy to be overwhelmed by tough new year health resolutions. Let’s simplify it for you.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The event had in attendance prominent public figures who spoke about the varied dimensions that the word ‘purpose’ has taken in the recent times.
The event had in attendance prominent public figures who spoke about the varied dimensions that the word ‘purpose’ has taken in the recent times.
brand stories

FLAME University Purpose Summit 2021 focused on evolving meaning of ‘purpose'

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:48 PM IST
The two-day virtual summit centered around the theme of ‘purpose’ featured eminent names including Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Naina Lal Kidwai, Raman Roy, Vineet Nayar, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Vallabh Bhanshali, Neera Nundy, to name a few. The sessions were well-attended virtually and struck a chord among the audience especially under the current circumstances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Godrej Group
Godrej Group
brand stories

Godrej Group salutes India’s transformation on its 72nd Republic Day

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:53 PM IST
  • A short film released as part of the #GodrejForIndia campaign celebrates India’s journey to success and the group’s gratitude for having been a part of the eventful ride with a wide range of products created for Indians.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This Republic Day, as we pay homage to our armed forces for their selflessness and determination to protect our nation, let’s also take inspiration from them to lead a fulfilled, successful, and protected life.
This Republic Day, as we pay homage to our armed forces for their selflessness and determination to protect our nation, let’s also take inspiration from them to lead a fulfilled, successful, and protected life.
brand stories

Lessons to learn from our brave soldiers this Republic Day

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Our armed forces are known for strong values like discipline, selflessness, and strategic planning. We can imbibe some of these to future-proof our lives, both financially and otherwise. #SadaSurakshitRahe
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are some great products on Flipkart that will make your child’s learning experience immersive, comfortable and productive.
Here are some great products on Flipkart that will make your child’s learning experience immersive, comfortable and productive.
brand stories

It’s World Education Day! Here’s the ultimate list of learn-from-home essentials

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • Read on to know more about some amazing finds on Flipkart that can make learning feel like fun.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Launched in 2013, Lottoland has grown rapidly to become the world leading online lotto betting provider(Lottoland)
Launched in 2013, Lottoland has grown rapidly to become the world leading online lotto betting provider(Lottoland)
brand stories

Couple in Kerala celebrates wedding anniversary with Rs. 3.3 crore jackpot win

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Lottoland.asia announces the largest single winner of a Rs. 3.3 crore jackpot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The OPPO Enco X is a power-packed product within the audio space and one which will have the competition and audiophiles alike sit up and take notice.(OPPO)
The OPPO Enco X is a power-packed product within the audio space and one which will have the competition and audiophiles alike sit up and take notice.(OPPO)
brand stories

OPPO Enco X: The true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds you've been waiting for

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:20 PM IST
The OPPO ENCO X earbuds are the ‘every scenario’ set of earbuds. Whether you’re taking a stroll in the park or sweating it out at the gym, the earbuds, with their IP54 rating, will not falter in the audio quality and definitely won’t fall out of your ears, either.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Philips air purifier
Philips air purifier
brand stories

Air Purifiers: Myths Vs Facts

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:58 PM IST
  • An air purifier can have an immense impact on the health & well-being of you and your family; it's time we busted the myths around them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flipkart Video’s Kaun? is a crime thriller with a twist, and a very compelling watch.(Flipkart )
Flipkart Video’s Kaun? is a crime thriller with a twist, and a very compelling watch.(Flipkart )
brand stories

Flipkart video’s ‘Kaun’ review: A crime thriller where you can be a detective

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Flipkart video’s latest interactive crime thriller, Kaun? Who did it?, promises to enthrall and intrigue as you join the search to find the real culprit and, in the process, win exciting rewards too!
READ FULL STORY
Close
The virtual event, spread across two days, will see prominent public figures from all walks of life come together to talk about the varied dimensions that “purpose” has taken in our lives.
The virtual event, spread across two days, will see prominent public figures from all walks of life come together to talk about the varied dimensions that “purpose” has taken in our lives.
brand stories

FLAME University to host ‘The Purpose Summit’ on January 23-24, 2021

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:07 PM IST
The two-day virtual summit centered around the theme of ‘purpose’ will see attendance from eminent names including Naina Lal Kidwai, Faye D'Souza, Vallabh Bhanshali, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Neera Nundy, Raman Roy, to name a few.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G offers the perfect synergy of aesthetics and technological innovation.(OPPO)
The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G offers the perfect synergy of aesthetics and technological innovation.(OPPO)
brand stories

OPPO sets bar high in smartphone videography with Reno5 Pro 5G

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Launched at 35,990, the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is an innovation powerhouse. Two of the top innovative features worth checking out are the industry-first AI Highlight Video feature, which uses smart algorithms to capture clearer videos, and the Reno Glow Design!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr.Manish Prakash, in conversation with Zinia Bhattacharya of HT Brand Studio.(HT Brand Studio)
Dr.Manish Prakash, in conversation with Zinia Bhattacharya of HT Brand Studio.(HT Brand Studio)
brand stories

Respiratory allergies v/s Covid-19 v/s common cold v/s flu: Differences in symptoms

By Partnered Feature, HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 12:22 PM IST
It’s easy to get confused between the symptoms of Covid-19, respiratory allergies, and common cold/flu.Watch this video, where Dr.Manish Prakash helps simplify it all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajeev Khandelwal and Tina Datta in a still from Naxalbari(ZEE5)
Rajeev Khandelwal and Tina Datta in a still from Naxalbari(ZEE5)
brand stories

Naxalbari Review: A riveting portrayal of India’s Naxalist insurgency period

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:02 PM IST
ZEE5’s latest crime thriller Naxalbari takes you take you back in time to talk about the history of Naxalbari, world of Naxals and looks at them from the lens of a STF agent. This must-watch series premiered on the OTT platform on November 28.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Policies can be life-savers for COVID-19 patients, especially those who do not have an existing health cover and are looking for the necessary protection.(iStock)
Policies can be life-savers for COVID-19 patients, especially those who do not have an existing health cover and are looking for the necessary protection.(iStock)
brand stories

Safeguarding your physical and financial well-being with COVID health insurance

By Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JUL 21, 2020 03:43 PM IST
The pandemic has fuelled awareness about health insurance policies with people sharing their nightmarish experiences of the difficulties in getting timely medical attention and skyrocketing medical bills. Sound policies can go a long way in ensuring accessibility of good medical care facilities and maintaining one’s financial health.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Brand Studio)
(HT Brand Studio)
brand stories

Clicking away to glory: Top 5 things millennials like to capture on their phones

By Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2019 12:41 PM IST
Whether it’s that scrumptious, colourful-looking meal they photograph before eating, or the love that they bestow on their pets, people today want to show the world the various facets of their daily lives. Here are 5 such moments that millennials love to capture using their smartphone cameras.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP