HTforElders: Reminding the elderly people in our lives that they are not alone

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 15:34 IST

It’s close to five months now that the world woke up to the rattling realization of being struck by a pandemic. The news about the virus being exported from one country to the other made it evident that human lives were about to undergo sea changes. However, it was only once the governments across the world implemented strict lockdowns, that the full extent of the upheaval of human lives started unfolding.

While the pandemic has affected all sections of the population in some way or the other, some groups have been disproportionately affected. One such group is the elderly population. From being deprived of assistance for household chores to a lack of support for availing medical care facilities and a burgeoning sense of loneliness - especially among those who were left stranded due to the lockdown - the senior citizens of the country are having a tough time coping with the crisis.

To ease their worries, Hindustan Times, in association with its partners, has kicked off a campaign called #HTForElders. All that people have to do is to call on a helpline number, and a volunteer will attend to their queries. The number has been set up in association with Samarth Eldercare.

As part of the campaign, people also send messages expressing gratitude to the elderly people in their lives. After all, the importance of showing kindness and gratitude to our fellow human beings has been of the most important lessons amidst this unprecedented crisis.

Here are some of the emotional stories that we received.

Pragya Gupta from Kota talks about how her maternal grandfather has helped her become a better human being.

She says, “He is the strongest and the most humble person I have ever met in my life. I am grateful that I am his granddaughter. I will always love him for never having failed to take care of me. He would even argue with my mother to defend my mistakes, but he would also make it a point to counsel me on how to differentiate between the good and bad. He is the reason I believe in God and prayers and the power of kindness. Thank you, Nana Ji.”

Falguni Jain from Delhi reminisces about her late grandfather M S Jain and his love for Limca and papdi chaat.

“I want to thank my grandfather whom I lovingly called ‘bade papa’ and who left for his heavenly abode a few days ago. I will always remember his meticulousness, punctuality, eye for detail, finesse with numbers, the perpetual twinkle in his eyes and his undying love for ‘bhalla-papdi chaat’ and Limca (which was comparable with his fondness for my grandmother). His words are my strength, his life stories are my inspiration and his teachings are my compass. I learnt from him that we must always keep the inner child within us alive. I will always forever grateful to him for his love and blessings.”

Kavya Ralha is all praises for her paternal grandfather Lal Chand Ralha. She describes how he has always adapted himself in accordance with societal changes and hasn’t shied away from replacing conservative ideas with progressive ones.

“He is 87 years old and the wisest person you will ever meet. He is someone who has constantly evolved with the changes in society. He is open to embracing new ideas instead of being steadfast on old-school notions. He believes in logically evaluating any situation before reacting. We live in a joint family and fortunately we have had house helps at home. Despite that, he still does his chores himself and has been setting an example for the others in the family. He has never shied away from helping the women in the house and has always raised his voice against any wrongdoings. He keeps himself updated with the latest new,s but he is careful about forming opinions. I really want to thank him to being our role model and setting such examples for the family. He also advocates us to eat healthy and on time and to include exercise in our daily routine. Every day, at 7.30 pm, we get together to meditate and pray, and that has been the highlight for our family during this lockdown.”

For Sana Mukadam, who hails from Mumbai, the fondest memories of her childhood are those of the times she spent with her maternal grandfather Husein Khan Ali Khan Deshmukh.

She narrates, “I want to express my gratitude to him in a special way for all the extraordinary efforts he has been making for me since the time I was born. Although he is an advocate by profession and has always had a hectic schedule, rarely has he not taken out time to take me and my sister for outings. We have also been pampered thoroughly by him. He is the gem of my life and has played a huge role in my upbringing. He is an avid reader of Hindustan Times and there could not have been a better platform to thank him.”

These words of gratitude show the special place that the older generations have in our lives and, more importantly, serve as a reminder to the elderly that they are loved and cared for.

You can also pen words of appreciation by filling up this form: https://bit.ly/2W3q7d8

The best entries will be featured on Hindustan Times!