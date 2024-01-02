Hubtown Seasons: A Tranquil Retreat Amid the Urban Jungle

The bustling metropolis of Mumbai, where life never stops, is a melting pot of cultures and dreams. Its skyline is dominated by towering skyscrapers, and the streets are buzzing with people, making green spaces even more prized as they offer a breather from the concrete all around. In a city where every nook and cranny is rapidly becoming urbanised, it becomes all the more important to preserve green living spaces for residents to unwind and connect with nature.

For most working professionals, moving out of big cities in search of nature is not always feasible because opportunities are in the cities when you are climbing up the career ladder. So, you look for that serenity and peace somewhere around your home. In fact, your home becomes a kind of oasis in the city that offers relief from the outside world.

Take the case of Sriram Venkatasubramanian, a seasoned professional leader who is currently the Group CFO of Centrum Group. He has been a resident of Mumbai for several decades, as he has over 28 years of experience across the domains of financial services, corporate finance, and Information Technology. He has recently bought a home in Hubtown Seasons, a rare gem of serenity, tranquillity, and greenery in the heart of the millennium city.

“I think it is refreshing and energising when you take a walk surrounded by nature and listen to the sound of the birds. We look for nature when we go on vacation. We are fortunate enough to have a slice of nature on our properties. Every time we step out of the house, it is a bonus. So when we have this, we can take a vacation in small doses on a daily basis and then in one big chunk when you go to the mountains or to the beaches,” said Sriram in a special series called ‘Your Nature, Your Address’ by Hubtown Seasons.

One of the main considerations for him and his wife when he chose this property was the greenery all around. “We respect open and green spaces. This is a large property. The ground space is pretty good and well planned. Secondly, we were assured that the vegetation around this place would be maintained. This plot has been green forever. When you look at the Google maps and the drone shot of this place, you figure out that there is a large green space in Chembur that I can’t see anywhere, all the way till Borivali, which is one of a kind,” he further said.

For him and his wife, who have recently become empty nesters, Hubtown Seasons could be the home they will move into in the next few years. Hubtown Seasons is located in Chembur, where the roads are wide and the area is green. The neighbourhood is wonderfully diverse that at times his wife visits this suburb to pick up vegetables, he playfully mentions.

But, as someone from the financial services industry, the decision to buy had to make financial sense too. In real estate, people are divided on whether they are buying a home for living or for investment. Sriram says Hubtown Seasons was an investment decision where he envisages ‘good returns’.

“I have a five- to eight-year horizon. The base here is that Chembur has a rapidly developing transport network. Second, it’s got social infrastructure, which is very important for any resident. You have fine arts next door; it’s a green suburb, and you have great property here. I think the upside is quite a bit from a capital appreciation perspective, and I clearly see it outperforming some of the other asset classes in the next five years,” he said.

At a macro level, there are tax advantages in investing in real estate as an asset class too. As someone who understands the financial services industry well, he feels real estate is a great asset to invest into. “As a family, we have invested in about 14 properties over the last 20 years and exited half of them in the last 10 years. And so we understand the space well. In fact, at the time of most of my initial allocation for real estate management, my wealth manager used to tell me otherwise — that you should invest in equities and bonds. I found that real estate has paid me dividends over the past 20 years,” he further said.

Investing in a real estate asset is an important decision. He searched for about two months before he zeroed in on an apartment in Hubtown Seasons. “I think it’s one of a kind in terms of the size, land parcel, and the greenery around this place — that sealed the decision for us. We are used to a little bit of space, and we saw this as a bigger space. The flat itself was reasonably done up,” he said.

The developer has also looked at space maximisation. “I think the size of each room matters. I mean, for me, the living room and the bedrooms primarily. The kitchen should be functional. This flat has large windows overlooking the garden for all the bedrooms. In Chembur, you can’t have a sea view, so a garden view was interesting for us. We wanted a minimum square footage for the house itself,” he added.

Another deciding factor was the overall infrastructure development in Chembur, which is going to get a Metro line, monorail, freeway, and road connectivity. In the recent past, connectivity to the area has also improved, which will be a game changer in the next 2-3 years.

“I hunted for a property in Chembur in 2012, and I decided against it at the time. I regretted that decision. The last 5 years have been transformative in Chembur. The roads — potentially the Metro coming in the next couple of years, a monorail connection and eastern freeway, the SCLR Connector — appear to have become focal points of infrastructure development. This property is located very close to many of these, so there is an upside in terms of infrastructure,” he said.

