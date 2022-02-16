HUL co-launches Suvidha Centre in Dharavi, women's safety a priority here

Community hygiene centres give citizens safe and convenient access to amenities that allow them to live in dignity. While the lack of access to clean drinking water, safe hygiene and sanitation affects communities at large, it disproportionately affects adolescent girls and women as they navigate safety concerns and deal with menstrual hygiene management, particularly in urban informal settlements.

To improve access to better sanitation for residents in the megacity of Mumbai, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has collaborated with HSBC India and BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation), to launch its biggest Suvidha centre in Dharavi - taking special care of addressing the diverse needs of different sections of society including adolescent girls, women, children, and people with disability. The aim is to ensure inclusivity and accessibility for all.

The ordeal faced by women and girls

In a large proportion of households, it is the women who oversee domestic chores and relentlessly bear the burden of ensuring household health, hygiene and managing available water resources. Both access and safety are therefore imperatives for women.

To solve this, in addition to hygienic sanitation facilities, each of the Suvidha centres is equipped with safety features like CCTV cameras, and is well-lit, even at night. There is a provision of a panic button in the ladies’ toilet that is connected to an alarm system. All centres also have separate entrances for women and men.

Amenities for women at the Suvidha Centre

Ashwini Walkar, a homemaker based in one of Mumbai’s informal settlements, recalls the time when she and her daughter worried about their physical safety brought on by a lack of access. Today, she has a different story to share.

“Suvidha has provided safety for my daughter and peace of mind for me,” she explains.

Along with ensuring safety, all Suvidha centres have sanitary napkin vending machines in the women’s toilets to offer safe and private spaces to adolescent girls and women to manage menstruation with dignity.

Water and Women

Interestingly, the design is based on a circular economy approach and the center treats and reuses grey water generated from the laundry and hand-washing areas for the community toilets. Additionally, rainwater harvesting techniques and re-usage of treated wastewater will allow the center to save up to 6.5 million litres of water every year.

“My family gets to wear clean clothes every day, even when there is no water supply,” shares Rukhsana Anees Sayyad, a homemaker.

The Suvidha Centres also have a washing machine launderette service, offering women a breather from washing clothes by hand. With access to laundry facilities at the centres, women now have time available for education, employment, childcare, and rest.

Safe sanitation for all

There are seven centres running self-sustainably, each constructed in close consultation with the local community. Each centre employs staff from within the beneficiary community involved in running, cleaning and maintenance and day to day functioning of the centre. 50% of the staff are women, which is why it is effective in creating a safe, private space for adolescent girls and women.

As many as 2,00,000 people benefit from the amenities across these centres. 1,50,000 person-hours have been saved and the centres will save 35 million litres of water annually.

Here’s a snapshot of the success of the Suvidha model

HUL in partnership with HSBC India and the BMC envisions setting up 10 more centres over the coming decade to maximize impact for residents in Mumbai. As India marches towards progress, it is important to provide an equitable and sustainable future to women and girls.