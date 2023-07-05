Huma Qureshi Brings Tarla Dalal's Story to Life, A Captivating Biopic Set To Stream Exclusively on ZEE5 Global on July 7

Tarla will have its digital world premiere on July 7, 2023, on ZEE5 Global. The drama movie is a biopic on the renowned chef and cookbook author Tarla Dalal, directed by Piyush Gupta. The trailer for this latest original film has been unveiled worldwide on ZEE5 Global, the largest streaming platform for South Asian content. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures, the movie stars Huma Qureshi as the leading lady, with Sharib Hashmi playing a significant role as her husband and support system.

According to Huma Qureshi, "It is a moving and feel-good film with a dash of emotions, a sprinkle of inspiration, and a garnish of flavorful entertainment. Dalal's ambitious personality and relentless pursuit of purpose will undoubtedly encourage individuals in the audience who aspire to do something amazing and groundbreaking in their lives. I grew up watching her culinary show with my mother and making many meals from her cookbook; therefore, it is an honor for me to bring her remarkable journey to life. I have tried my best to reflect her passion and spirit, and I hope that I have succeeded in replicating her amazing onscreen presence in the film."

Sharib Hashmi stated, "Back when the term entrepreneur wasn't even in vogue, Tarla Dalal broke many barriers and became a force to be reckoned with. While everyone is aware of her journey, few are aware of the challenges she faced in order to attain that milestone. People may also be unaware that she had a supportive husband who was the wind beneath her wings. He gave up on his aspirations to help fulfill hers. They both fulfilled Dalal’s dreams. I believe her and Nalin's story inspires any household that may still be patriarchal."

Release date

ZEE5 Global will premiere the movie starting July 7, 2023, it will be available for streaming in 4K. You can choose from multiple ZEE5 plans, including a 4K subscription plan. This allows you to watch the movie anytime, anywhere on the streaming service.

To catch a glimpse of Tarla's story, watch the movie trailer here.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Zee5, and it does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

