HunyHuny offers a range of baby & mommy products led by a mother herself

Founded in 2019 by husband-wife duo Vishal Mittal and MadhurimaRungta and later joined by Hemant Nayak, HunyHuny is a mother-and-baby brand based out of Gurugram.

Starting from 180 customers to reaching more than 35,000 babies, HunyHuny claims to have seen a growth of 3000 percent since inception. HunyHuny sells via its website and also has offline stores spread across Delhi-NCR. HunyHuny manufactures its products in various parts of the world.

Hemant Nayak is an insightful director & mentor to HunyHuny acquiring quality of roaring business from scratch to success. With an experience of over 20 year in the fields of IT, recruitment, hospitality & retail. Successfully running ventures like Jungle Avengers, Inventivo Technical solution, VYZE software solution. Vishal is the former director of Rackspace and Tricore Solutions Pvt Ltd & an ingenious businessman, while Madhurima is a qualified company secretary and a visionary mom.

According to Hemant Nayak, Director and Chief Strategy Officer, HunyHuny, “The growth seen by HunyHuny in the past 3yrs is 3000%. As of now, the startup has approximately 500 SKUs. The product variants that it deals with range across seven categories: baby furniture, baby transport, baby essentials, baby wear, baby accessories, maternity lingerie, and maternity wear.”

He further reiterates, “With the aim of setting up manufacturing in India as its long term vision, we have started with a few products manufactured locally via our MSMEs. Being a bootstrapped company we are doing amazing, however, to take it to the next level, the company is looking for an investment of approximately 20 Cr. Our plan is to open franchise stores all over India, in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. We will also be moving to the international market, starting from Australia, France, Germany, US & Canada. We engage in job work to manufacture premium quality, international-standard from the best factory from the world with our own design. Our baby transports and furniture are manufactured in China, Europe, and New Zealand,” Hemant says.

“For clothing as we deal in mother and baby wear the team makes sure that the fabric used is of premium quality organic fabric. Similarly, for each category the brand makes sure that premium quality materials are being used to make the products,” he adds.

Celebrity Moms who have actively embraced motherhood via the products of HunyHuny includes Kishwer Merchant, Pooja Bannerjee, AbhilashaJakkhar, MayuriKyatari and more. Most recently the new celeb mom in the town, DebinaBonnerjee gave a tour of her little angels nursery showcasing our baby cot. The video had an immense response within 24hrs of being uploaded by the actress and several articles mentioning our ‘’futuristic cot’’ were released.

The most important criteria for HunyHuny is Quality. Extensive research is done and the products are manufactured globally to provide the world's best product for Indian Moms and Babies.

HunyHuny is the best growing company in the segment and reason behind is the quality and extensive research for the perfect product and its design for New Gen Indian Mumma's and Babies.

“With new variants being added every day, HunyHuny plans extensive expansion in its product range in the upcoming financial year,” Hemant concludes.

To visit the website follow the link – https://hunyhuny.com/

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.