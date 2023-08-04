Huobi Token Price Prediction - Helium (HNT) Seeks Growth As Tradecurve Revives Market Bullishness

The availability of thousands of cryptocurrencies can confuse a person looking to invest. Therefore, people take experts’ opinions to find and invest in the best crypto project.

Currently, all experts and analysts are overwhelmingly rallying behind Tradecurve, a new project in its presale phase. Subsequently, even holders of Huobi Token (HT) and Helium (HNT) are investing in this new project for better gains.

Huobi Token (HT) Rubbishes Claims Regarding Its Asset Decline

After some reports claimed that Huobi Token (HT) has suffered a “decline in assets” on its exchange, the company has come up with a response. The talks about the ill financial health of Huobi Token (HT) started following a Glassnode report.

However, Huobi Token (HT) has published a Merkle Tree-based proof-of-reserves to assure users about the company’s good health. Huobi Token (HT) stated that it holds assets worth more than $3 billion in custody. The disclosure has provided much-needed support to the price movement of Huobi Token (HT).

The market value of Huobi Token (HT) has surged by 3% in the past seven days and currently stands at $2.79. As per predictions, Huobi Token’s (HT) value can go to a maximum of $3.62 by the year end.

Coinbase Exchange Lists Helium (HNT) Tokens

The Helium community is excited after the announcement of a new listing of its HNT tokens. Subsequently, the exchange rate of Helium (HNT) has been able to move northward. The trading price of Helium (HNT) has soared by 18% in the past seven days.

As a result, Helium (HNT) now changes hands at $1.59. In the latest development, Coinbase has notified that it will list Helium (HNT) tokens on its exchange for trading. Coinbase is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the US. Hence, the listing of HNT tokens can give a big boost to the Helium ecosystem.

As per Helium, the new listing of HNT will increase the company’s global footprint, and attract new users.

Tradecurve's Presale: A Confluence of Opportunities for Huobi Token (HT), Helium (HNT), and Market Revival

Amid the mixed market sentiments revolving around Huobi Token (HT) and Helium (HNT), Tradecurve's presale emerges as a unifying force, attracting investors and offering potential gains.

Disrupting the exchange market, Tradecurve aims to remove the entry barriers to the trading industry by building a borderless platform. Currently, the sector is facing some major challenges like high commission, lack of transparency, limited options, and hampering regulations. To solve these burning issues, the new platform has entered the crypto world with its novel business approach.

Reports show that the revenue of the cryptocurrency market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 14% by 2027. It proves that the profitability in the crypto market has increased substantially, attracting more users to the industry. Hence, this new exchange can become one of the top 3 exchanges in the world.

It facilitates the trading of several assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, commodities, and stocks, from a single account. The platform enables users to deposit any cryptocurrency as collateral, and trade derivatives without any regulatory requirements.

Besides, it is the world’s first exchange that has eliminated KYC checks. On the contrary, users must share their personal details on other exchanges like KuCoin and Coinbase.

Holders of TCRV tokens will receive discounts on trading fees, and subscription fees for AI trading bots. Additionally, users can also upgrade their accounts to various VIP statuses using these tokens.

The initial price of a TCRV token was $0.01, and it has now increased to $0.025. According to market analysts, its value will increase by 5000% during the presale phase. Therefore, whales are accumulating the presale tokens in large numbers.

