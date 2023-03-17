Hussain Gheewala, BDO, Aesthetic Developers talks on Sustainable Development in Real Estate

The real estate industry is an essential part of our economy, providing housing, commercial spaces, and infrastructure that enables businesses and communities to thrive. However, the rapid growth and development of the industry in recent years have also led to increased environmental impact, depletion of natural resources, and climate change. As we move forward, it is critical to prioritize sustainable development in real estate to create a better future for generations to come.

Sustainable development in real estate refers to the creation of buildings, communities, and infrastructure

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sustainable development in real estate refers to the creation of buildings, communities, and infrastructure that are designed to minimize negative environmental impacts while promoting economic, social, and cultural well-being. It involves the integration of environmentally responsible practices throughout the entire development process, from design and construction to operation and maintenance.

One of the most significant benefits of sustainable development in real estate is the reduction of carbon emissions and environmental impact. Buildings are responsible for a significant percentage of global carbon emissions, and incorporating sustainable features such as energy-efficient systems, renewable energy sources, and green building materials can significantly reduce their carbon footprint. Sustainable buildings also use fewer resources, such as water and energy, reducing the demand for these resources and minimizing waste.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Sustainable development in real estate also promotes social and economic well-being. Sustainable buildings are designed to improve the health and well-being of occupants by providing natural lighting, air quality, and access to green spaces. They also contribute to the local economy by creating jobs and promoting local businesses”, says Hussain Gheewala, BDO, Aesthetic Developers.

One example of sustainable development in real estate is the use of green building materials. These materials are typically sourced from renewable resources and have a lower environmental impact than traditional building materials. Examples include bamboo, reclaimed wood, recycled plastic, and eco-friendly concrete. The use of these materials reduces the demand for non-renewable resources, such as fossil fuels, and minimizes waste.

Another example is the use of energy-efficient systems, such as solar panels and geothermal heating and cooling systems. These systems reduce the reliance on traditional energy sources, such as coal and natural gas, and can significantly reduce energy costs over the life of the building.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition to the environmental and economic benefits, sustainable development in real estate also has a positive impact on the community. By creating buildings and infrastructure that promote health and well-being, sustainable development can enhance the quality of life for residents and workers. It can also promote community engagement and contribute to the local economy by creating jobs and supporting local businesses.

We believe that our world deserves better housing that will protect them from inevitable disaster.

The entire planet is being devastated by uninhabitable homes, which will have disastrous effects on future generations.

At Aesthetic, we’re on a mission to put sustainability at the heart of all we do and to build houses that will survive for generations to come. Our goal is to build high-quality sustainable buildings while protecting the environment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sustainable development in real estate is critical for creating a better future

In conclusion, sustainable development in real estate is critical for creating a better future for generations to come. By prioritizing sustainable practices in design, construction, and operation, we can minimize environmental impact, reduce carbon emissions, and promote social and economic well-being. As we continue to build and develop our communities, we must strive to create sustainable, resilient, and liveable spaces that meet the needs of both present and future generations.

Sustainable development in real estate refers to the creation of buildings, communities, and infrastructure

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.