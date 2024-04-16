Hyderabad's Kiranmaie Mocherla: Spotlight in Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2024

New Delhi (India), April 15: A truly global citizen, commercial model, who combines artistic flair with domestic elegance, Mrs. Kiranmaie Mocherla, from Stuttgart, Germany, has been announced as a proud finalist in the highly reputed Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2024. This premium and unique pageant celebrates, the versatility, and holistic beauty of married Indian women regardless of age on a global platform. The event is organized by Mr. Bharat Kumar Bharmar, a fashion industry veteran, a skilled entrepreneur with successful businesses in education, travel, hospitality and fashion

Mrs. Mocherla is a multifaceted individual with a passion for various aspects of life. She hails from Vijayawada and spent her formative years there. Her interest in cultural activities piqued during early and she was active in dance and drama through her schooling and university days. She won various state and south zone awards for drama and dance during this period. She has also featured in the Limca Book of Records, for the longest non-stop traditional dance performance. After marriage she has made Hyderabad, her second home. In the city she has found resonance with the muti-cultural and multi-ethnic environment. She is an accomplished Kuchipudi and fusion dancer.

Dance has always been more than just a hobby for her; it's a form of expression that allows her to convey emotions and stories through movement. She has performed on stage in various countries such as India, Singapore, Japan and now, Germany and helped promote Indian dance and drama. Recently, she has also been on stage promoting traditional Indian dance at Fiesta International, Fellbach on behalf of India Culture Forum e.V. As an active member of Samaikya Telugu Vedika e: V, she has also been active in promoting Telugu culture in Germany. She has travelled the world, and made a haven of warmth and elegance for her family in countries as diverse as India, Singapore, Japan and now, Germany. She has built up experience in diverse areas such as customer service and education, in the various countries she has lived. Kiranmaie is passionate about giving back to society, she is actively involved in helping expatriates settle, based on her personal experience of settling in different countries. An ardent animal enthusiast, she finds immense joy in the company of furry friends. Their unconditional love and loyalty never fail to brighten her days. As an active member of society, she strives to contribute positively to her community. She is actively involved in helping expatriates settle in foreign countries, based on her personal experience of settling in different countries. Staying physically active is essential to her well-being, whether it's through dance, outdoor adventures such as hiking, kayaking or archery, or simply keeping up with daily activities.

Kiranmaie really appreciates the opportunity provided to her by Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide. This is the first pageant she is participating in. Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide is actively helping her discover and nurture another dimension of herself. She is being actively groomed by Haut Monde mentors and organizers in personal development by fostering confidence, public speaking skills and stage presence. She would like to thank Mrs. Shubra Bhramar, Dr. Sylvie Rodgers, Dr. Varun Katyal, Ms. Anjali Sahni , Ms. Amisha Sethi, Ms. Kirti Mishra Narang, Ms. Reshma Vipin Nambiar, Ms. Ruchika Malhotra, Ms. Manjari Gupta, Ms. Lubna Adam, Mr. Ronny Kaula, Ms. Aparjita Sinha, Ms. Akansha Shukla, Ms. Navy Kaur Brar, Ms. Rakhi Saha, Ms. Laxmi Pandrapragada for all the advice and support they are giving in her journey. Through the journey of the pageant and the support of the organizers she is looking to develop her interpersonal skills, a sense of community and most importantly go through a journey of personal growth and self-discovery.

