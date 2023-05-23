HyET Hydrogen B.V. and ENPRO Industries Pvt. Ltd. sign an MOU

May 22, Arnhem, The Netherlands and Pune, India- HyET Hydrogen B.V. (HyET) and ENPRO Industries Pvt. Ltd. (ENPRO), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on electrochemical hydrogen processing technologies. HyET is a Dutch company that develops and markets hydrogen compression, purification, and extraction technology and equipment. ENPRO is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of mechanical fluid systems, process equipment, and renewable projects such as gasification, pyrolysis, hydrogen storage, and hydrogen generation and engineering services.

Under the MOU, ENPRO will function as an engineering and manufacturing partner for electrochemical hydrogen processing equipment for various hydrogen capacities and pressure ranges and ENRPO will set-up and oversee the manufacture and assembly of HyET’s innovative equipment.

Parties see this as the first step in developing a long term and fruitful broader cooperation in the manufacturing and supply of reliable and cost effective electrochemical compression and purification systems for hydrogen that can be used in a wide range of applications including single step compression for electrolysers, re-fuelling stations, hydrogen storage and, extraction and purification used in gas networks.

About HyET Hydrogen B.V.:

HyET Hydrogen is a Dutch leading hydrogen technology company having it’s registered office in the Netherlands ,Westervoortsedijk 71K, 6827 AV Arnhem. HyET Hydrogen is developing and marketing electrochemical hydrogen processing technologies and equipment in the field of compression, purification, and extraction of pure Hydrogen and mixed and/or contaminated Hydrogen gas streams. HyET currently has systems operating globally, demonstrating its great value proposition.

About ENPRO Industries Pvt. Ltd.:

ENPRO Industries Pvt. Ltd. is a company registered under the Companies Act, 1956, having its registered office at A17-18, H-block, MIDC Pimpri, Pune-411018, and India. The company is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of mechanical fluid systems, process equipment, and renewable projects such as gasification, pyrolysis, hydrogen storage, and hydrogen generation and engineering services.

With the above technology in the space of cutting edge hydrogen processing equipment, HyET and ENPRO bring transition to ‘GREENER TOMORROW WITH CLEAN FUEL’.

