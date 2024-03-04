Hyundai Verna, Creta, Tata Nexon and Punch Cost Comparison

The mid-size sedan and compact SUV categories continue to be two high-interest spaces for car buyers in India. In this comparative review, we compare four popular models – Hyundai’s Verna sedan, Creta and Tata’s Nexon compact SUV along with the relatively new Tata Punch micro-SUV.

Hyundai Verna: Still Going Strong

As Hyundai’s mid-size sedan offering, the Hyundai Verna has seen tremendous success over multiple generations spanning nearly 15 years in India. The latest Verna carries on the virtues that made it a household name - sporty fastback styling, feature-loaded cabin, peppy petrol engines and assurance of the Hyundai brand name.

On-Road Price Range: Rs. 12.68 - 20.02 lakh, Delhi

After multiple updates over two decades, the Verna starts at Rs. 12.68 lakh and tops off at Rs. 20.02 lakh on-road in the Delhi NCR region for the current model year variants. At its attractive starting price, the Verna significantly undercuts most mid-size sedan rivals, barring the Honda City. The range-topping turbo-petrol DCT variants take on more premium competitors like the Skoda Slavia.

Engine Options: 1.5L Turbo

The Verna is a petrol-only model focusing on performance and driving experience. Engine options include a 1.5L turbo-petrol (157 bhp/ 253 Nm) mated to 6MT, 7DCT and a 1.5L naturally aspirated unit (113 bhp/ 143 Nm) paired with 6MT, IVT automatic. Gearbox choice includes smooth shifting manual, DCT and IVT units.

Efficiency: 18.6 to 20 kmpl Mileage

Thanks to a light body structure and advanced petrol powertrains, the Verna offers a mileage between 18.6 to 20.6 km/l based on variant. These numbers match or exceed most of the competition models.

Hyundai Creta: Reigning Mid-Size SUV Champion

Having single-handedly dominated the mid-size SUV space over multiple product cycles, the Hyundai Creta is the undisputed segment leader today in India. The new Creta builds on core strengths while adding more features, variants and engine options to consolidate its top position.

On-Road Price Range: Rs. 13 - 23.88 lakh, Delhi

Given multiple engine-gearbox combinations offered and a wide trim walk, the Creta is priced from Rs. 13 lakh and goes up to Rs. 23.88 lakh on-road in Delhi NCR. Occupying the upper end of the mid-size SUV price spectrum, the Creta targets premium offerings and also fends off larger mid-size SUVs from the lower end.

Efficiency: Up to 21.8 kmpl Mileage

Despite weighing over 1.3 to 1.4 tons based on variant, the Creta offers 21+ km/l mileage from the petrol and diesel engines thanks to advanced engineering. The relatively powerful 1.4L turbo-petrol still manages up to 18.5 km/l.

Tata Nexon: Rugged Performer, 5-Star Safety

Contrasting the Korean cousins above, the Tata Nexon compact SUV focuses on rugged dependability, build sturdiness and safety above features or styling glamour. Combined with Tata’s improved quality standards and clever packaging, the Nexon emerged as a popular choice for young families and thrill-seekers alike. Its 5-star GNCAP crash test rating crowns it among the safest budget offerings in India today.

On-Road Price Range: Rs. 9.17 - 18.36 lakh, Delhi

Catering to diverse budgets, the Nexon price starts from Rs. 9.17 lakh and goes up to Rs. 18.36 lakh on-road in Delhi. At its entry price, the Nexon undercuts most rivals by a fair margin. Top-end variants dare to compete with premium Korean/Japanese offerings costing much more.

Engine Options: 1.2 Turbo Petrol, 1.5 Turbo Diesel

Tata offers the lively Revotron 1.2L turbo-petrol (118 bhp/170 Nm) and torquey Revotorq 1.5L turbo-diesel (113 bhp/260 Nm) engines for the Nexon. Transmission options include 6MT, 6AMT automatic and DCT petrol auto. Performance suffices for urban runs and highway cruises alike.

Efficiency: Up to 23+ kmpl Mileage

Thanks to engineering optimised for Indian conditions, the Nexon offers 17+ kmpl from the petrol motor and 23+ kmpl from the diesel unit. These numbers exceed most SUV rivals, especially with automatic gearboxes.

Tata Punch: Mighty Micro SUV

Joining the Nexon as Tata's second SUV offering is the all-new Tata Punch. Despite sub-4 metre proportions, the Punch brings a bold, rugged body design inspired by its larger siblings. Young urban families are lapping up this micro-SUV for its compact footprint combined with good ground clearance, commanding road presence and value pricing.

On-Road Price Range: Rs. 6.63 - 11.83 lakh, Delhi

The Tata Punch is positioned as an entry-level SUV, and the Tata Punch on road price is between Rs. 6.63 lakh to Rs. 11.83 lakh, ensuring high affordability and value. Its starting price seriously undercuts rival options and targets premium hatchback customers to upgrade to an SUV instead. Higher variants still cost less than the competition.

Engine Option: 1.2L Revotron Petrol

Keeping things simple is a 1.2L naturally aspirated 3-cylinder Revotron petrol motor producing 86 bhp power and 113 Nm torque. Transmission options cover 5MT and 5AMT for both efficiency and ease of driving. An optional factory-fitted CNG kit boosts efficiency further.

Efficiency: Up to 26 km/kg Mileage

The Punch petrol claims 20 kmpl mileage as per ARAI, while the CNG version claims an impressive 26 km/kg thanks to advanced engine tuning. The real-world economy should match hatchbacks.

Conclusion

Whether you seek an affordable but feature-packed family commuter, a stylish and engaging sedan, a tough, compact SUV with ample space, or a micro-SUV for congested urban areas - Hyundai and Tata have attractive options tailored for every need.

The Verna remains an accomplished package balancing virtues like eye-catching design, peppy petrol engines, loaded gear and brand equity. Family buyers seeking flexible seating, muscular design and the latest gadgets will cherish the Creta. For those eyeing tough build quality with ample performance and raring to escape the city grind, the Nexon hits the sweet spot on functionality and value. Finally, the Punch’s compact dimensions, SUV design and high affordability make it a good urban runabout.

