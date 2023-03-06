‘I Am An Author’ Declares the Winners of Their Remarkable Story-Writing Contest

India, 6th March 2023: Self-publishing house "I Am An Author" is delighted to announce the results of its annual story-writing contest celebrating Children's Day 2022. The competition received an overwhelming response from young authors aged between 5 and 18 years, who submitted over 400 stories to be evaluated by an esteemed panel of judges.

The stories were meticulously categorized based on three different age groups, and the winners were carefully selected. In Category 1 (under 9 years), Anaika Merathia of Lady Andal School and Kavya Karthik of Chisel Montessori emerged as the winners. In Category 2 (children between 9 and 13 years), Riya Kanna of Mar Gregorios Public School and A. Trinethra of Kola Perumal Chetty Vaishnav Senior Secondary School won the top honours. Finally, in Category 3 (children between 14 and 18 years), Nandana Mohandas of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Tapovanam, and Shivani Prasad of Sri Kumarans Children’s Home took home the top prizes.

The jury was highly impressed with the quality of the submissions and selected a few stories for special mention, including those of Harikrishnan and Pavithra Santhosh, students from classes 9 and 11 of SBOA School and Junior College, Chennai. The other stories selected by the jury were those of M.P Sweatha (Chinmaya Vidyalaya P.A.C.R. Mat. Hr. Sec. School, Rajapalayam), Angad Tathgir (Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai), Shreya Shyam (SBOA Global School, Chennai) and Kabir Choudhari Kahan (Oberoi International School, Mumbai).

"I Am An Author is dedicated to nurturing and encouraging the creative potential of children. It gives me immense pleasure to see the joy on the faces of our young authors and their families. Seeing these kids become internationally published authors at such a young age is truly inspiring. As a team, we are thrilled to have inspired so many children to express their emotions through storytelling. We hope to continue to inspire more and more children to write and bring about the change they wish to see in this world." - Sundari Ganapathy, Director of "I Am An Author".

The contest proved an incredible platform for talented young writers to showcase their creativity and imagination. "I Am An Author" congratulates all the winners and thanks everyone who participated in the contest. The self-publishing house looks forward to celebrating Children's Day with even more enthusiasm and creative energy next year.

"I Am An Author" celebrated to felicitate the winners of its annual story-writing contest on 18th February 2023. The event took place at the RoseWater Fine Dining restaurant in Anna Nagar and was graced by the presence of the esteemed chief guest, Thiru. N. K. Raghupathy, IAS (Retd.).

During the ceremony, the winners were awarded trophies and certificates, and Thiru.Raghupathy then released the books authored by the young winners. Known for his honesty and dedication as an IAS officer, Thiru.Raghupathy delivered an inspiring speech emphasizing the importance of giving back to society. He encouraged the young authors to continue writing and urged the "I Am An Author" team to reach out to more schools, including government schools, in the future.

The winning stories spanned a wide range of genres, from thriller to fantasy, sci-fi, women's empowerment, and mental health issues in children. The young authors also explored themes of values, morality, friendship, and hard work in their writing.

The six collections of short stories featuring the winning entries were published and made available for purchase on the online stores of "I Am An Author", Flipkart, and Amazon. The books were received by the vibrant young authors KP Samyuktha (SBOA), Swetha Karthikeyan, and Skandha Guhan Karthikeyan (The Schram Academy), who had already published books with "I Am An Author".

The event was a grand success, and "I Am An Author" congratulated all the winners again. The self-publishing house looks forward to hosting more such events to recognize and celebrate the talent of young writers.

Visit https://www.iamanauthor.co.in/ to learn more and buy the books.

