I only had my dedication & strong belief in myself: Dr. Shashank Kharabanda

Dr. Shashank Kharabanda, M.D is the director of AngelLife Pvt Ltd & CEO of AngelLife Hair Care & Transplant, AngelLife IVF, AngelLife Tele Clinics & AngelLife Online Pharmacy; he is also a social activist & philanthropist. He is also the founder of Cheshtha (A not-for-profit) NGO. Born and brought up in the holy city of Prayagraj, U.P; he completed his medical education from abroad and decided to return back to serve his motherland. He is a well known & respected name in the healthcare industry and is constantly working on innovating & improving healthcare services, its reachability and affordability for our country’s citizens.

Our team reached out and interviewed him and got insights about his life and his work.

Q: To start with; tell us how you got into the healthcare business?

A: After completing my medical education I decided to come back to India to serve my motherland and instantly I realized that there were huge gaps between the needs of the people, the quality and the affordability when it came to healthcare services. So along with my childhood friend; whom we sadly lost in the 2021 Covid wave Late Mr. Akshat Mullick (An XLRI Alumni) we founded our first company, dedicated to bringing affordable medical care for everyone. In this direction we started a chain of medical clinics but over the years I felt that we weren’t reaching enough numbers of people and I wanted to connect a greater number of people with effective medical solutions so I started AngelLife Pvt Ltd.

When AngelLife came into existence, my ideas got wings; we started AngelLife IVF & Fertility, then AngelLife Hair Care & Transplant and when the 2nd Covid Wave hit in 2021 AngelLife Teleclinic became a reality along with a dedicated Covid Helpline; and we will soon be launching AngelLife Online Pharmacy.

Q: When did you start your company? And did you face any difficulties?

A: I started my first company in 2008 and my second venture “AngelLife Pvt Ltd” in 2018 as I always had the entrepreneur gene in me; from the very start of my career I wanted to establish my own business. It’s been an eventful journey but my passion, dedication and support of my family kept me strong. In the beginning it was tough as an entrepreneur but thankfully over the years the scenarios have changed and now the financial institutions are more supportive towards start-ups; Thanks to the policies of our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji.

Q: When you started did you have any experience in business?

A: To be honest, I had nothing but my dedication and a strong belief in myself. I started from square one on my own but what I lacked in field experience was backed up by my medical education; My weak point also gave me the edge as I were not bound by the old business norms so I innovated and implemented new ideas and thankfully in spite of earlier drawbacks and losses, I learned from the experiences and bounced back with a success story which is still in the making.

Q: Can you now please share and give us insight about the NGO “Cheshtha” you founded?

A: It’s an interesting story; back in 2009 along with business I wanted to start an organization where we didn’t have to worry about the profits in regard to money but profits in blessings and so I made a few phone calls to our likeminded friends who liked my idea and “Cheshtha” was born. Cheshtha’s board members include alumni of IIM’s, IIIT & NIFT. And over the years our initiates like Vocational Training Centres for women, Playschools for needy children, Distribution of clothes, food to the underprivileged and various health initiatives e.g. Health camps, vaccination etc made us touch the lives of thousands of people. And taking notice of our sincere efforts; Cheshtha is now supported by Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and by their generous support we organized month long free health camps at Magh Mela 2022.

Q: Finally Dr. Shashank tell us about your future plans for your company AngelLife?

A: Quite a few plans are in the pipeline but our key focus in 2022-23 will be on expansion of our services across India especially for our Hair Transplant brand through franchisees, thanks to our great results, client friendly and affordable hair transplant packages we are already getting interests from multiple cities. We will also be launching our online medicine portal AngelLife Pharmacy & Teleclinics at the start of the new financial year keeping up with our vision of a “Healthy India, Strong India”.

www.angellife.in www.angellifehaircare.com www.cheshtha.org