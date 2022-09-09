IAMCL – Best Institute for Clinical Cosmetology Training by Dr. Arvinder Singh

International Institute of Aesthetic Medicine, Cosmetology, and LASERS (IAMCL) is the first Clinical cosmetic training centre in northern India founded by Dr. Arvinder Singh in Rajasthan to receive recognition from the United States (US) and London, United Kingdom (UK). It offers a wide range of courses to meet the various industry demands. IAMCL is dedicated to offering all medical and nonmedical students that pursue education from IAMCL with expertise in Medical LASER Training, Aesthetics training, Facial Aesthetics training, and many more internationally recognized certifications. It has its training locations at Jaipur, Udaipur, Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow.

It’s a matter of fact, at a time when there is so much competition nearby, it is imperative to identify your area of expertise. Choose a career path that will be both fascinating and gratifying, and cosmetology is one of the fastest-growing fields. It offers a wide range of opportunities for individual creativity and is essential to maximizing your professional potential. The best spectrum of cosmetology, including laser procedures and aesthetic medicine, is offered by India's best International Institute of Clinical Cosmetology (IAMCL). It provides the best comprehensive clinical cosmetology training courses in India with a hands-on demonstration of Medical LASER Training, Aesthetics Training, Facial Aesthetics Training, Training for Botox and Botulinum Toxin, Training for Derma Filler, Training for Face Thread Lift, Diploma in Cosmetology, and Diploma in LASER.

Dr. Arvinder Singh from Jaipur, Rajasthan, founded IAMCL to deliver the state of art training in aesthetic medicine, cosmetology, and laser with worldwide accreditation, giving students the chance to get a job at a global level. IAMCL offers a wide range of cosmetic training courses for both individuals with a medical background and for those who have just completed grade 10. Students with a background in medicine have the option of pursuing fellowships and diplomas in clinical cosmetology, facial aesthetics, face injectables, etc. People who have completed the tenth grade can enroll in courses for medical LASER and Cosmetology technicians. The pedagogy of training includes virtual classroom training, live interaction with faculty, offline physical classroom training and hands on practical over live models.

IAMCL provides one of the finest clinical cosmetology trainings in India by certified doctors led by the well-known and renowned cosmetic Dermatologist Dr. Arvinder Singh. The hands-on Live Demo is described with lectures that form the basis of cosmetology. Dr. Arvinder Singh has come up with the initiative of making the younger generation successful entrepreneurs with lucrative career choice by getting them trained in the field of clinical cosmetology. Indeed, the development of clinical cosmetology represents an important breakthrough in the development of medical sciences. As aesthetic beauty treatment is concerned, clinical cosmetology arose as a field that is flourishing at an astounding speed in recent years in India as well as abroad. As a rapidly growing market, no recessions seem to come ever in this field and the new generation is of course accepting the change. Moreover, IAMCL will also assist trainees for job placement with their wide network of cosmetic clinics and aesthetic equipment manufacturing companies.

Dr. Arvinder Singh is the CEO and CMD of Arth group of companies. He is a Gold Medallist, World Record Holder, and International Board-Certified Cosmetic Dermatologist based in Rajasthan. He is an expert in Face Aesthetics and Clinical Cosmetology for Botox, Fillers, LASERS, and Thread lifts. Training in the field of Clinical Cosmetology is the team work and IAMCL has team of Dermatologists, Cosmetic Gynaecologist, Plastic Surgeons, Cosmetic Ophthalmologist and international Medical LASER specialist. After getting trained by IAMCL, trainees will have comprehensive knowledge and understanding of industry of Aesthetic Medicine and Clinical Cosmetology.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

