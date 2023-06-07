IAPL Group: Suppliers of Premium Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air conditioning Units

Air conditioning is an essential requisite of the civilized world as we know it. In India, a growing market segment for premium quality air conditioners is aspiring for quality products offered by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) via their partners, IAPL Group, with its efficient and extensive network of dealers and service centers pan India. MHI- IAPL Group is currently catering to the complete market for air conditioners in India, with its comprehensive range of comprising of residential, commercial and VRF units.

In Australia for five years in a row, MHI Air Conditioners have been acclaimed as the most preferred brand of air conditioners and has been conferred with the CHOICE®️ 2022 Best Brand of Air Conditioners Award. In India the company’s products are considered to be top-of-the-line in the air conditioning industry.

MHI is constantly innovating to launch more and more energy efficient models. These include Inverter -5 Star Models 1.1 to 2.2 TR, Hybrid & Hybrid Plus -Fixed Speed Units – 2 & 3-Star Model in 1.95 TR capacity, One Way Cassettes Units – 1.50 TR and 2.0 TR capacity and latest VRF Vth Generation Products. In 2023 alone MHI plans to launch more than 30 New models in the Indian market.

IAPL Group got awarded at HT City Crowns of Delhi felicitation event for Preferred & Luxurious Air Conditioners in Delhi, award was given by Singer artist Shibani Kashyap & Fashion Designer Rina Dhaka.

We have a proven experience of more than 30 years in multifaceted business. We have an extremely wide Pan India customer base for Mitsubishi Heavy Duty Air Conditioners & have rich experience in managing a network for supply, installation, testing & commissioning of room air conditioners. IAPL Group has diverse areas of expertise in activities such as Distribution, After Sales & Service backup of Room air conditioners and Semi Commercial & VRF Air conditioning system. IAPL Group has consistently provided Channel Partners with timely and high value service, competitively priced products without sacrificing quality.

IAPL Group has more than 2600 Channel Partners spread across India, to extend & provide necessary sales & support for the products and services distributed through them.

IAPL Group has its branch offices in all the major cities of India including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkatta, Ahemdabad, Jaipur, Mohali, firm has Authorised Sales & Service Channel Partners at all major cities of India. The back up of advanced engineering skills, technical expertise and resources including training & spares availability are supported by through Mitsubishi Heavy Duty AC- Genuine Spares & Service Centers. We at IAPL Group believe in continuous innovation to source superior quality products and extend services to our channel partners and customers as per the standard recommended by our principals M/s. MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD.- JAPAN. Our objective is to have continuous access to new technology and adapt to effectively understand changing the customer needs in the present day liberated environment.

In this process, we aim to provide our customers with Effective after Sales Service & Spares Support, which is monitored through response time. We work as a friendly HVAC Solution Provider to all our most valuable clients. We maintain spares at our Mother Warehouse at Delhi & Our branches at Mumbai, Kolkatta, Ahmedabad, Jaipur & Chennai. This is to reduce the down time as much as possible. Further in order to ensure promt after sales service and spares backup, we have opened Mitsubishi Heavy Duty AC- Genuine Spares & Service Center at Ahemdabad, Anand, Baroda, Pune, Chandigarh and firm has plan to open another 30 nos of Genuine Spares & Service Center at major towns, for easy access and provide to the customer for prompt after sales service and spare support.

