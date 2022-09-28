IASRM leading in Aesthetic gynaecology & Regenerative Medicine

Aesthetic gynaecology/cosmetic gynaecology/ Functional gynaecology bringing paradigm shift in Women’s intimate health and empowerment. It’s time to explore unspoken problems of sexual & intimate health . Regenerative Aesthetic gynaecology is sub speciality bringing many advances in this field and IASRM( International Association of Stemcell & Regenerative Medicine) contributing significantly in this field globally by arranging various training programs for gynaecologists , dermatologists , physicians, surgeons , Plastic surgeons and urologist . IASRM organising various awareness programs for Women’s total well being program . It’s global platform to exchange and share knowledges . Recently IASRM held Hands-on practical training for aesthetic gynaecology and regenerative medicine and doctors and scientists have participated across the globe through offline and online mode . It address indications like early menopause , genital rejuvenation , stress urinary incontinence, vaginisimus, lichen sclerosus , thin endometrium, premature ovarian failure , labiaplasty etc . Technologies discussed and demonstrated like Prp , stemcells , Carboxy , laser , radio frequency, botulinum toxins , threads , fillers Etc . Training have conducted in collaboration with sunrise hospital and renowned doctors like Dr Poonam Mishra, Dr Nikita Trehan, Dr Nidhi Jha, Dr Sandeep Bhasin and others ..

Founder and President of IASRM Shri Prabhu Chandra Mishra, said The regenerative medicine sector is maturing rapidly — and more patients than ever stand to benefit. New therapies can provide unprecedented benefits to patients with severe disorders.

Regenerative medicine is an exciting and multifaceted new development in the world of medical treatment. It promises novel therapeutic approaches to replace or restore the original functions of tissues, functional systems or even entire organs. The field also includes stem- cell and gene therapies, tissue engineering and materials science. Indications range from wound healing and tissue transplantation to curing damaged organs and even entire diseases, such as cancers, genetic disorders and autoimmune diseases.

Stem-cell and gene therapies represent a major revolution in medicine.

Dr Ana Maria Mihai, Executive Member of IASRM also said , Adding these advances like laser, RF, non / minimally invasive procedures like Prp , filler will bring various advances and helps in Women’s intimate health..

IASRM continuously focused in advancing human health with regenerative medicine and arranging Master’s symposium in November 10-13 , 2022 in Jim Corbett, India. It will be an nature retreat and scientific bonanza to young doctors, researchers, academia and for industry partners.

IASRM One year fellowship in cosmetic gynaecology and Fellowship in Regenerative medicine and landmark training course in the field.

