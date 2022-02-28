IBBM Enriching Trading Techniques & Stock Market Training for Retail Traders

Mr. Ravishankar Shankaran, Mr. Anuj Gaur & Mr. Sudhanshu Singh, progressed their trading & investment journey decades ago. They have always been good traders/Investors and role models for a bundle of people at National & International Level.

After a long tenure in different Corporates and gaining collective experience of more than four decades, they decided to take the trading at different ranks. They opened up their trading firm called Moneymakers India Securities and started Prop trading desk in 2016.

Moneymakers India Securities, as the name shows started making money with proper hedging and risk management in a professional & glossy manner from 2016 and has become a well-known organization for Fund Management & wealth management today.

Company Started managing funds from a fund size of 10 Million in 2016 and today is managing a TRADING VOLUME OF 1 Billion at trading floor with Ultra HNI & Institutional clients.

Mr. Anuj Gaur, One of the directors says, “This is always good to give back something to society so we thought that people should also enjoy the power of financial and Options market, today in such a fast pace and environment when Inflation prices are touching sky high, everyone needs an additional income opportunity to fulfill their needs. Either Market goes Up/Down or sideways, Real market Professional will always be in profit.”

After a consistent regular huge demand from the followers and a lot of people asking to get trained in financial markets from the market Legends like Mr. Anuj Gaur & Mr. Sudhanshu Singh & Team, They founded IBBM (Institute of Bulls & bears Management Pvt. Ltd.) to fulfill the needs of Traders & Investors.

Today IBBM provides Education & training to more than fifty thousand people on a Monthly basis and helping the nation & people to stand at their feet. IBBM has customized training programmes according to Trainees so either you are a working professional, businessman, Housewife or a retired person looking for additional income or you someone who is looking forward to becoming a full time professional trader, IBBM takes care of everyone's needs under one roof.

Mr. Sudhanshu Singh (Director, IBBM) told, IBBM has tie ups with lot of colleges and Universities also, to provide training to the young minds because they are the real pillars for the nation and nation will get stronger if we have bright young financial minds in the economy of India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content