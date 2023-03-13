iBrowsejobs Awarded as India’s Most Trusted IT Consulting Company at ILA 2022

India, 13th iBrowsejobs Technologies Private Limited won the most prestigious Industry Leaders Awards 2022 for the “Most Trusted IT Consulting Company in India ''. Dr. Krish Bhargav, the founder of this company, received the award from the evergreen Bollywood celebrity, Sonali Bendre. iBrowsejobs is a revolutionary “train and deploy” firm that specializes in leading technologies such as Python, Data Science, and Salesforce. Their unique selling point lies in their ability to convert anyone into a deployable engineer in just 90 days! Yes, you read that right! They have successfully converted delivery boys, gardeners, college professors and even returning mothers with no technical background into high-paid engineers.

Browsejobs focuses on interviews, sticking to the basics of what is needed for one to secure a job and execute it efficiently. They train individuals on Nutrition, Communication, Agile, Project management, Excel VBA, Business analysis, and then move on to technical training with daily coding challenges, presentations, and weekly mock interviews.

On the award night, Dr. Krish Bhargav stated that, “I am confident that Browsejobs is the best in the industry, with no one in the world doing what we are doing right now. With a staggering 95% success rate, Browsejobs' track record speaks for itself. But that's not all. We have taken on a Corporate Social Responsibility project focused on training transgenders who beg on the streets to become engineers. With just the launch of the training program for 9 transgender beggars, we guarantee that they will be engineers in about 90 days.”

The corporate event “Industry Leaders Awards 2022" was organized by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. which was established by the rising entrepreneur- Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh. His motive is to bring those businesses to the forefront who have been struggling to find a right platform for the recognition of their efforts in their respective fields. Brand Empower has been tremendously successful in making a lot of innovative strides and helping the MSMEs attain global recognition with a lot of dignity and perseverance thus promoting businesses with a lot of enthusiasm.

Browsejobs' impact on the economy is unparalleled, as their efforts not only tackle unemployment but also increase overall earning power which in return results in improving the spending power of the country and thus eradicating poverty and unemployment once and for all. With such commendable achievements, it's no surprise that Browsejobs has created 1200 engineers in just one year, with an aim to create 3000 by the end of 2023 and 6000 for 2024.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.