ICARE Lift System launches new products at the ACETECH 2022 Exhibition

ICARE Lift System, a trusted name in the elevator business known for manufacturing products with cutting-edge safe mechanisms and premium customer service, recently launched three products at the ACETECH 2022 exhibition, one of the most prestigious trade fairs in Asia. With the launch of the new products, ICARE Lifts System, known erstwhile as Sagar Construction Lifts, is carrying forward its legacy of over three decades in designing compact, elegant, and efficient designs with advanced safety features. Owing to the innovative and in-demand designs of the new products, the company is projected to grow by 50 percent from the previous financial year.

Sharing his excitement around the new products and the exhibition, Omckar Desae, director, said, "Platforms such as the ACETECH 2022 exhibition give the perfect platform to showcase our tireless effort to offer the safest and most efficient products in the elevator business." The response from the industry regarding the new product encouraged us to further our efforts in the business. Additionally, the glowing reviews we heard from the industry experts not only helped us understand the upcoming brand performance but also promised a boost in the brand journey given the high potential of the products."

Among the products launched by ICARE Lifts System during the ACETECH 2022 exhibition, which showcased the best products and concepts in the architecture, infrastructure, and construction-oriented sectors, was a series of machine room-less and low-pit elevator designs that are meant for elevators in residential complexes or homes. What sets the product apart from the competition is its lean 300-mm pit, which can be operated without a machine room. Given the compact yet elegant design, the product is meant to serve residential units that generally suffer from space crunches.

Similarly, addressing the problems around space constraints in modern infrastructure, ICARE Lifts System has also launched the 2-Person Compact Hydraulic Glass Lift, which, along with a compact yet elegant structure, can function without a machine room. The well-designed, 3-sided glass lift can be designed in a compact space of 3.5 ft. by 3.5 ft. and requires a pit of only 150 mm.

Team ICARE

As a testament to the ICARE Lifts System’s commitment to safety, the New Generation "ICARE SHAKTI" Series Man & Material Construction Lifts are specifically manufactured to serve the needs and the safety protocols of under-construction projects. The advanced safety features with five levels of safety and the sturdy structure of the lifts are suited to serve not only the secured movement of the labour force and the supervisors but also that of the construction material. These temporary service lifts have a productive internal type design that allows the passenger hoist to be installed in the existing lift shaft, reducing the capital cost by 50% compared to an external rack and pinion passenger hoist, along with significant power saving features achieved via MRL Traction Drive. The product with improved efficiency is available for rent, purchase, and buyback.

The rebranding of Sagar Construction Lifts as the ICARE Lifts System comes with a renewed commitment to expanding its already widespread consumer base, which includes over 50 top builders, real estate developers, architects, and interior designers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. With over 1000 installations achieved, the company’s track record of excellence in design, safety, and customer service is realised by a dedicated team of over 40 permanent employees and several contractual members, which consists of leading engineers, management experts, and construction experts.

The company's growing milestones have paved the way for a whopping 50 crores in revenue and a pan-India presence by 2025.

For more information, please visit: https://icarelifts.com/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.