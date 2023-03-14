ICF India Coaching Conclave Celebrating the Power and Potential of Coaching

New Delhi, India - Senior professionals, CHROs, L&D Heads, and Academia Heads from across the country are gearing up to attend the highly anticipated ICF India Coaching Conclave to be held in New Delhi on March 17th& 18th , 2023. The event, organised by International Coaching Federation (ICF) and its India chapters, will bring together renowned ICF coaches from across the globe to celebrate the power of coaching, the changing role of a coach, and the impact of coaching for organisations, teams, and professionals.

Some of the prominent speakers include Ms. Magdalena Nowicka Mook, CEO of International Coaching Federation (ICF); Prof. Dr. Jonathan Passmore, Henley Business School, UK, Senior Vice-President, CoachHub; Mr. SV Nathan, Partner & Chief Talent Officer at Deloitte India, National President National HRD Network; Prof. Neerja Pande, Dean IIM Lucknow (Noida Campus).

The ICF is the leading global organisation for coaches and coaching. It has a mission to empower the world through coaching. It sets standards, accredits coach training programs and builds a network of trained and credentialed coaches.

The ICF India Coaching Conclave aims to provide a platform for senior professionals and thought leaders to come together and discuss the latest trends and insights in executive and leadership coaching. With a focus on innovation and transformation, the event will explore the changing landscape of coaching and its potential for driving growth and success in today's fast-paced business world.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in interactive sessions and conversations with some of the most influential figures in the coaching industry, gaining valuable insights and learning about the latest coaching methodologies and practices. The event will also feature the prestigious ICF India Awards, which will recognize high-potential coaches and organizations that have successfully imbibed the coaching culture and have achieved remarkable growth and success through coaching.

"We are excited to host the ICF India Coaching Conclave in New Delhi this year," said Dr. Badri Bajaj, President Delhi NCR Chapter. "This event will bring together some of the brightest minds in the coaching industry and provide a platform for attendees to network and learn from each other. With the focus on the changing role of coaching, we hope to inspire attendees to push the boundaries of what coaching can achieve in today's business environment."

The ICF India Coaching Conclave promises to be an event not to be missed, offering attendees the chance to gain valuable insights, build relationships, and celebrate the power of coaching. The event is set to take place on March 17th& 18th at Le Meridien, New Delhi. Registration to the event is open.

