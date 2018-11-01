Iconic cartoon characters to keep your kids entertained this weekend!

Imagine taking your kids out to a place where all their favourite cartoon characters (and some of yours when you were younger) have gathered.

How would they react?

Would they be able to hold back their excitement?

Definitely not!

Well, then, here’s what you need to know: global toy-store chain Hamleys will organize a grand parade on November 3 where nearly 25 iconic cartoon characters such as Tom & Jerry, Johnny Bravo, Peppa Pig, Garfield, Dora, Masha and the Bear, Chota Bheem, Ben10, Doraemon, and My Little Pony will be there to sing, dance, and click photos with you and your family! There will also be unforgettable performances and music, together in a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The event will be held at High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel, Mumbai, from 3:30 p.m. onwards.

Further, expect performances by the characters as well as a live marching band at the parade.

What makes the event even more enthralling is that it is the same Hamleys Grand Parade that is held at Regent Street in London every year. The show is also being organized for the first time in India—making it something that you and your children cannot afford to miss!

To catch all the action, follow Hamleys India’s Facebook and Instagram handles.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 16:21 IST