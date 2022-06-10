ICONS OF ASIA Powered by Global Empire Events, 28th May 2022 India

Global Empire Events hosted the ICONS OF ASIA – RESILIENCE REDEFINED Powered by BizNation TV, Woman Leaders Forum & Vibrance Hotels.

The gathering of Elites of ASIA “Entrepreneurs & Educators” on 28TH May 2022, Radisson Blu, New Delhi, INDIA witnessed tremendous achievers which included 300 delegates & 193 awardees & hence was marked as the Asia’s Biggest Fest, Conference & Awards Ceremony.

The Global Empire Events hosted ICONS OF ASIA conference under the Leadership of Adv. Udaiveer Singh Bindra, Managing Director, Global Empire Events.

The Chief Guest for Icons of Asia was Lord Diljit Rana. Member of Parliament, House of Lords, United Kingdom and he addressed the delegates on the topic “An Entrepreneurial Journey "Inspiring Millenials" from Sanghol, Punjab to House of Lords UK”

The event was also graced with the presence of Dr. Neeraj A. Sharma, Honorary Consul General of Republic of Palau to India who was also the Guest of Honour and addressed the delegates on the topic “Taking Business Overseas”

ICONS OF ASIA also witnessed the presence of Mr. K.L. Ganju, Advisor to the Foreign Minister Union of Comoros, President Hony. Consular Corps Diplomatique-India. Honorary Consulate of Union of Comoros. Mr. Ganju marked his presence as a Special Guest and shared his knowledge on the Topic “Entrepreneurship is a never Ending Journey & is all about Innovation”

The Panel Discussion on the topic “The Rise of Indian Start-ups – Resilience Redefined” was very keenly viewed upon & participated by the delegates as it was a huge networking and Q&A round as well.

The Entertainment Segment was Powered by the ASIA TALENT AWARDS, which witnessed belly dance, traditional dance by a 66 year young and graceful lady & a child prodigy Ms. Sanghamitra who answered questions related to world GK like a rapid fire round.

ICONS OF ASIA Speakers included -

Mr. Puspendra Pratap Singh, Founder & CEO, Civil Guruji Pvt. Ltd. & spoke on topic - Why Training is Important to Fill the Education Gap. Mr. Mandeep Arora, Co-Founder & Director, UBON he spoke on the topic - Why India ? Ms. Himani Bisht, Director Toprobolab Pvt. Ltd. She spoke on the Topic - "Robotics & Artificial Intelligence In Business Mr. Shivang Satya Gupta, CEO Espa Learn Pvt. Ltd. spoke on the topic - Hybrid Schooling: A New Era in Schooling Ms. Vandana Grover -Astrologer, tarot card reader and vastu consultant.

The Delegates which were TITLED AS “ICONS OF ASIA” 2022 include –

Mrs. Shama Tushar Patel

SM Designing Solutions - Mr. B. V. Madhusudan Shastri

Mr. Devendra Sharma

Mrs. Rashika Durgvanshi

Mr. Sumit Pethani

Advance Chest Centre - B Bala Krishna

Mr. Ravindran Kishore

Ms. Reena Jain Kapoor

AMPLIFY CAPITALS Pvt.Ltd. - Mr. Abhishek Bhatt

BSWIN TEC Pvt. Ltd. (WEWIN THE WORLD & WEWIN TOKEN) - Mr. RK Baggiaraj

Mr. Jagadish

Dr. Pradeep Kumar Mallick

Dr. Bhabani Shankar Prasad Mishra

Antra Shabd Skakti Prakashan - Dr. Priti Samkit Surana

Ms. Pria Sodhi

Dr. Abirami MS

Ms. Manjari Priya Gupta

Ms. Manju Mahanti

Ms. Pinkal Bhatt

Innox Bio Pvt. Ltd. - Mr. Desh Deepak

Mr. M Pawan Parmar

Mr. Yogesh Panchal

Dr. ArunKumar B

Thaianbu Trust - Mr. Isaac Madan J

Ms. Tahseen Mahmood

Mr. Kishor Thorat

Dr. Surya Haritha Sreekumar

Dr. R RANGARAJAN

Mr. Vimall Dhoka

Mr. P. Logesh

Ms. Shalakah Gangal

Dr. M. Sunil Kumar

Elighted Care Pvt. Ltd. - Mr. Ramesh Bhardwaj

Ms. Mahhiinaa Jaiin

Mr. Shiv Dayal Choudhary

Mr. Nilesh Bhanage

Mr. Sugumar N

Ms. Avanti Kotasthane

Mr. Himanshu Dayal

Ms. Tina Phogat

Dr. Rishabh Verma

Dr. Manjusha S

Dr. Karthikeyan Balakrishnan

Antia Interiors Pvt. Ltd - Mr. Vinayak

SHUBH CARDS(Unit of Futuristic Print Vision Pvt.Ltd.) - Mr. Dhilip kumar

Mr. Ninad N Bhatt

Mr. Gaurav Kumar Bhushan

Yowork ( ncg Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd.) - Mr. Awadhesh Maheswari

Sspiugman Electrical Pvt. Ltd. - Mr. Sailesh Saw

Mr. Adipta Majumder

The Art of Dumpling( A Unit of Kahhak Industries Pvt.Ltd.) - Mr. Adipta Majumder

SRS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL& RESEARCH CENTRE - Mr. Harshpreet Singh Tuteja

Mr. Mohan K

IppoPay - Mr. Mohan K

F7 o2 Supplies Pvt. Ltd - Mr. Fazlur Rahman

Mr. Nagesh Shetty

Mr. Ashutosh Padhy

Mr. Shivang Satya Gupta

Mr. Preetam

Ms. Nidhi Jajodia

Swapnil Nursing Home - Dr. Shantanu Verma

Mr. Jatin Batra(Founder-DesigningBrain.com)

Mr. Praveen Garg

Team 99 Racing Pvt. Ltd. - Mr. Noel Guy John

Mr. Kartik Ashok Shah

Ms. Rani Das

Ms. Nisha Nujumudeen

Adv. Sukhman Gill

Dr. Abhijeet Ramteke

Ms. Dhwani Rupali Vani

Mr. Ajay Kumar

Ms. Deepannita Chakraborty

Dr. R. Shivaraj

Mr. Jacob Mathew

Mr. Hriday Agrawal

Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala (PT)

Bharatiya Manavadhikar Association - Mr. Anurag Chandravanshi

Mr. Shyam Gobi

Mr. Sange Tsering

Dr. G.V. Supraja Chowdary

Mr. Gaurav Rana Sukhija

Mr. Nagaraju Mundrai

CA Monica Bhushan

Mr. Pushpendra Pratap

Mr. Ankur Sharan

Prof. K. S. Rana

Ms. Shivani Algiwale

Mr. Vivek Rai

Adv. Govind Bali

Mr. Surendra Kumar

Mr. Vishal Bhatt

Mr. Prem Raina

Mr. Sunny Patel

Mr. Dinesh Pratap Singh

Mr. Nageshwar Nath Shukla

StartSmiths Consultancy - Ms. Sabiya Majeed

Mr. Harshit Gupta

Ms. Anita Pritam

Mr. Ponpandi Kanirajan

Mr. Mohan Lal Dogra

Cognitrex Consultants Pvt. Ltd. -Mr. ManasRanjan Rout

Mr. Tushar Khairnar

Ms. Shivanshi Bhutani

Mr. Swathiq Rahim

Dr. Pranav Sardana

Mr. Shrikant Bhaskar

Mr. Prasanth Pillai

Mr. Himanshu Tiwari

Dr. VV Manjula Kumari

RE - Bounce International - Dr. VV Manjula Kumari

Ms. Cheshta Sharma

Mr. Kirtiman Sharma

Mr. Shaikh Yasin

Mr. Chennu M Prasada

Mr. Vijay Prakash

Ms. Rinki Biswas Singh

Ms. Payal Rao

Mr. Srinath Rathi

Healthoxy Pvt. Ltd. - Mr. Monendra Chaudhary

Cafe Culture - Mr. vasu devan

Mr. Lalramchuanzela

UMEED NGO - Mr. Balbir Singh Maan

Mr. Yuvaraj GS

Ms. Namratha

Mr. Deepak Sharma

LiveLake Education Pvt. Ltd. - Mr. Ajay Singh Chauhan

Mr. Pavitro Bera

Ms.Sangita Deb

Mr. Raunak Jana

Ms. Sanghamitra

Mr. Harinder Jeet Singh Mavi

Mr. Sumeet Chechani

Brainywood - Dr. Vinod Sharma & Mr. Dhruv Suwalka,

BNMITRA Foundation - Mr. Kajal Kumar Mitra

Mr. Jigar Narola

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.