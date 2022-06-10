ICONS OF ASIA Powered by Global Empire Events, 28th May 2022 India
Global Empire Events hosted the ICONS OF ASIA – RESILIENCE REDEFINED Powered by BizNation TV, Woman Leaders Forum & Vibrance Hotels.
The gathering of Elites of ASIA “Entrepreneurs & Educators” on 28TH May 2022, Radisson Blu, New Delhi, INDIA witnessed tremendous achievers which included 300 delegates & 193 awardees & hence was marked as the Asia’s Biggest Fest, Conference & Awards Ceremony.
The Global Empire Events hosted ICONS OF ASIA conference under the Leadership of Adv. Udaiveer Singh Bindra, Managing Director, Global Empire Events.
The Chief Guest for Icons of Asia was Lord Diljit Rana. Member of Parliament, House of Lords, United Kingdom and he addressed the delegates on the topic “An Entrepreneurial Journey "Inspiring Millenials" from Sanghol, Punjab to House of Lords UK”
The event was also graced with the presence of Dr. Neeraj A. Sharma, Honorary Consul General of Republic of Palau to India who was also the Guest of Honour and addressed the delegates on the topic “Taking Business Overseas”
ICONS OF ASIA also witnessed the presence of Mr. K.L. Ganju, Advisor to the Foreign Minister Union of Comoros, President Hony. Consular Corps Diplomatique-India. Honorary Consulate of Union of Comoros. Mr. Ganju marked his presence as a Special Guest and shared his knowledge on the Topic “Entrepreneurship is a never Ending Journey & is all about Innovation”
The Panel Discussion on the topic “The Rise of Indian Start-ups – Resilience Redefined” was very keenly viewed upon & participated by the delegates as it was a huge networking and Q&A round as well.
The Entertainment Segment was Powered by the ASIA TALENT AWARDS, which witnessed belly dance, traditional dance by a 66 year young and graceful lady & a child prodigy Ms. Sanghamitra who answered questions related to world GK like a rapid fire round.
ICONS OF ASIA Speakers included -
- Mr. Puspendra Pratap Singh, Founder & CEO, Civil Guruji Pvt. Ltd. & spoke on topic - Why Training is Important to Fill the Education Gap.
- Mr. Mandeep Arora, Co-Founder & Director, UBON he spoke on the topic - Why India ?
- Ms. Himani Bisht, Director Toprobolab Pvt. Ltd. She spoke on the Topic - "Robotics & Artificial Intelligence In Business
- Mr. Shivang Satya Gupta, CEO Espa Learn Pvt. Ltd. spoke on the topic - Hybrid Schooling: A New Era in Schooling
- Ms. Vandana Grover -Astrologer, tarot card reader and vastu consultant.
The Delegates which were TITLED AS “ICONS OF ASIA” 2022 include –
- Mrs. Shama Tushar Patel
- SM Designing Solutions - Mr. B. V. Madhusudan Shastri
- Mr. Devendra Sharma
- Mrs. Rashika Durgvanshi
- Mr. Sumit Pethani
- Advance Chest Centre - B Bala Krishna
- Mr. Ravindran Kishore
- Ms. Reena Jain Kapoor
- AMPLIFY CAPITALS Pvt.Ltd. - Mr. Abhishek Bhatt
- BSWIN TEC Pvt. Ltd. (WEWIN THE WORLD & WEWIN TOKEN) - Mr. RK Baggiaraj
- BSWIN TEC Pvt. Ltd. (WEWIN THE WORLD & WEWIN TOKEN) - Mr. RK Baggiaraj
- Mr. Jagadish
- Dr. Pradeep Kumar Mallick
- Dr. Bhabani Shankar Prasad Mishra
- Antra Shabd Skakti Prakashan - Dr. Priti Samkit Surana
- Ms. Pria Sodhi
- Dr. Abirami MS
- Ms. Manjari Priya Gupta
- Ms. Manju Mahanti
- Ms. Pinkal Bhatt
- Innox Bio Pvt. Ltd. - Mr. Desh Deepak
- Mr. M Pawan Parmar
- Mr. Yogesh Panchal
- Dr. ArunKumar B
- Thaianbu Trust - Mr. Isaac Madan J
- Ms. Tahseen Mahmood
- Mr. Kishor Thorat
- Dr. Surya Haritha Sreekumar
- Dr. R RANGARAJAN
- Mr. Vimall Dhoka
- Mr. P. Logesh
- Ms. Shalakah Gangal
- Dr. M. Sunil Kumar
- Elighted Care Pvt. Ltd. - Mr. Ramesh Bhardwaj
- Ms. Mahhiinaa Jaiin
- Mr. Shiv Dayal Choudhary
- Mr. Nilesh Bhanage
- Mr. Sugumar N
- Ms. Avanti Kotasthane
- Mr. Himanshu Dayal
- Ms. Tina Phogat
- Dr. Rishabh Verma
- Dr. Manjusha S
- Dr. Karthikeyan Balakrishnan
- Antia Interiors Pvt. Ltd - Mr. Vinayak
- SHUBH CARDS(Unit of Futuristic Print Vision Pvt.Ltd.) - Mr. Dhilip kumar
- Mr. Ninad N Bhatt
- Mr. Gaurav Kumar Bhushan
- Yowork ( ncg Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd.) - Mr. Awadhesh Maheswari
- Sspiugman Electrical Pvt. Ltd. - Mr. Sailesh Saw
- Mr. Adipta Majumder
- The Art of Dumpling( A Unit of Kahhak Industries Pvt.Ltd.) - Mr. Adipta Majumder
- The Art of Dumpling( A Unit of Kahhak Industries Pvt.Ltd.) - Mr. Adipta Majumder
- SRS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL& RESEARCH CENTRE - Mr. Harshpreet Singh Tuteja
- Mr. Mohan K
- IppoPay - Mr. Mohan K
- F7 o2 Supplies Pvt. Ltd - Mr. Fazlur Rahman
- Mr. Nagesh Shetty
- Mr. Ashutosh Padhy
- Mr. Shivang Satya Gupta
- Mr. Preetam
- Ms. Nidhi Jajodia
- Ms. Nidhi Jajodia
- Swapnil Nursing Home - Dr. Shantanu Verma
- Mr. Jatin Batra(Founder-DesigningBrain.com)
- Mr. Praveen Garg
- Team 99 Racing Pvt. Ltd. - Mr. Noel Guy John
- Mr. Kartik Ashok Shah
- Ms. Rani Das
- Ms. Nisha Nujumudeen
- Adv. Sukhman Gill
- Dr. Abhijeet Ramteke
- Ms. Dhwani Rupali Vani
- Mr. Ajay Kumar
- Ms. Deepannita Chakraborty
- Dr. R. Shivaraj
- Mr. Jacob Mathew
- Mr. Hriday Agrawal
- Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala (PT)
- Bharatiya Manavadhikar Association - Mr. Anurag Chandravanshi
- Mr. Shyam Gobi
- Mr. Sange Tsering
- Dr. G.V. Supraja Chowdary
- Mr. Gaurav Rana Sukhija
- Mr. Nagaraju Mundrai
- CA Monica Bhushan
- Mr. Pushpendra Pratap
- Mr. Ankur Sharan
- Prof. K. S. Rana
- Ms. Shivani Algiwale
- Mr. Vivek Rai
- Adv. Govind Bali
- Mr. Surendra Kumar
- Mr. Vishal Bhatt
- Mr. Prem Raina
- Mr. Sunny Patel
- Mr. Dinesh Pratap Singh
- Mr. Nageshwar Nath Shukla
- StartSmiths Consultancy - Ms. Sabiya Majeed
- Mr. Harshit Gupta
- Ms. Anita Pritam
- Mr. Ponpandi Kanirajan
- Mr. Mohan Lal Dogra
- Cognitrex Consultants Pvt. Ltd. -Mr. ManasRanjan Rout
- Mr. Tushar Khairnar
- Ms. Shivanshi Bhutani
- Mr. Swathiq Rahim
- Dr. Pranav Sardana
- Mr. Shrikant Bhaskar
- Mr. Prasanth Pillai
- Mr. Himanshu Tiwari
- Dr. VV Manjula Kumari
- RE - Bounce International - Dr. VV Manjula Kumari
- Ms. Cheshta Sharma
- Mr. Kirtiman Sharma
- Mr. Shaikh Yasin
- Mr. Chennu M Prasada
- Mr. Vijay Prakash
- Ms. Rinki Biswas Singh
- Ms. Payal Rao
- Mr. Srinath Rathi
- Healthoxy Pvt. Ltd. - Mr. Monendra Chaudhary
- Cafe Culture - Mr. vasu devan
- Mr. Lalramchuanzela
- UMEED NGO - Mr. Balbir Singh Maan
- Mr. Yuvaraj GS
- Ms. Namratha
- Mr. Deepak Sharma
- LiveLake Education Pvt. Ltd. - Mr. Ajay Singh Chauhan
- Mr. Pavitro Bera
- Ms.Sangita Deb
- Mr. Raunak Jana
- Ms. Sanghamitra
- Mr. Harinder Jeet Singh Mavi
- Mr. Sumeet Chechani
- Brainywood - Dr. Vinod Sharma & Mr. Dhruv Suwalka,
- BNMITRA Foundation - Mr. Kajal Kumar Mitra
Mr. Jigar Narola
Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics