Idea Clan is Now Great Place to Work-Certified™

Idea Clan is thrilled to announce that it has received the prestigious "Great Place To Work" certification, recognizing its exceptional work culture.

The company has put significant efforts into fostering a workspace where every team member can thrive and contribute to collective success.

The Founders of Idea Clan - Mr. Rohit Ajmani and Mr. Sahil Walia were elated about this recognition. Talking about this, they said, “We are deeply honored that our company has been recognized by Great Place To Work for our steadfast commitment to career growth and diversity. At Idea Clan, we uphold the significance of our professional endeavors, while believing in ‘Work Hard, Play Hard’. With this mantra, we have attained remarkable achievements, and our outlook remains optimistic for future accomplishments. It is our firm belief that our team’s contributions are instrumental in shaping Idea Clan into a Great Place To Work.”

About Idea Clan

Driven by innovation and fueled by boundless creativity, Idea Clan is a Marketing and Technology company that works towards developing various products related to marketing automation, enabling data-driven lead generation, customer acquisition, and brand awareness campaigns for global brands. With a remarkable team of creative minds, performance marketers, and growth engineers, Idea Clan is committed to driving a revolution in User Acquisition and Performance Marketing

The company's commitment to excellence extends beyond the workplace, fostering an environment that seamlessly intertwines with the aspirations and talents of its diverse team.

Talking about the recognition, the Head of the Human Resources Department at Idea Clan expressed, “We are filled with immense pride and excitement over our recent recognition by Great Place To Work. This prestigious certification is a tribute to the vibrant and diverse culture we've nurtured and the hard work of our incredible team. This acknowledgment reinforces our dedication to being an employer of choice and energizes us to continue building a workplace where everyone can thrive and feel valued. Thank you to our exceptional employees, who are the heart of this achievement.”

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work® is a renowned international organization specializing in workplace culture. Their extensive experience includes surveying over 100 million employees globally. Furthermore, the institute has been at the forefront of groundbreaking research on the characteristics of exceptional workplaces for over three decades.

Great Place To Work, a global authority in this domain, conducts rigorous and comprehensive surveys to evaluate participating organizations. These surveys are designed to capture the essence of employee experience, focusing on key factors such as credibility, respect, fairness, and pride in one's work.

The Unbiased Process

The Great Place To Work certification is not merely a rubber stamp, but an acknowledgment of Idea Clan's relentless efforts in creating an extraordinary work culture.

Through an all-inclusive and impartial process of the institute, individual reviews of employees are gathered anonymously, without any bias or influence from management. This approach ensures that each employee's voice is valued and their opinions shape the organization's future.

Idea Clan's Unique Work Culture

At Idea Clan, the work culture is not just an expression but a living, breathing entity that guides the organization's every action. From open communication channels to flexible work schedules, every aspect of Idea Clan's environment is designed to empower employees and foster a sense of belonging.

The Great Place To Work certification stands as a testament to Idea Clan's dedication to creating an environment that amplifies individual strengths and stimulates innovation.

What Lies Ahead in Idea Clan's Journey

Empowered by this esteemed accolade, Idea Clan is spurred to push the boundaries, fostering enhanced employee satisfaction, engagement, and growth. This certification embodies Idea Clan's core values and charts the course ahead.

The leadership is unwavering in its commitment to instilling a culture of ongoing betterment, embracing feedback as a catalyst for positive transformation. In the years to come, Idea Clan aims to reach new pinnacles, attract top talent, and serve as an industry exemplar.

Through strategic initiatives, employee-centric policies, and a resolute commitment to excellence, the company aspires to create an environment that not only values but celebrates its workforce, propelling Idea Clan toward enduring success. Prioritizing employee well-being, Idea Clan is poised to pave a path that establishes fresh benchmarks in employee satisfaction, growth, and overall prosperity.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.