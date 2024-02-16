IDFC Millennia Credit Card: What makes it ideal for Millennials?

When it comes to their credit cards, millennials expect ample convenience and flexibility. It is important to them to be able to make purchases quickly and safely, and they want rewards and discounts as well. Millennials also look for credit cards with low annual fees, low-interest rates, and competitive spending benefits. Additionally, they are drawn to credit cards that offer lifestyle privileges such as discounts on online shopping, travel benefits, and extra savings on entertainment and dining.

IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Cards are popular among millennials as they offer a wide range of premium lifestyle privileges, competitive spending benefits, and a host of other features. With an attractive rewards program and several lifetime-free credit cards, they are an ideal choice for millennials looking to save money and improve their lifestyle.

Why choose an IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card?

Visit the IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card webpage and you’ll find many compelling reasons to choose one of the listed cards. Let’s take a look at some of the most attractive features found in almost all IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Cards –

● No joining fees - These cards are absolutely free for life, and any costs you incur would be based solely on usage.

● Never-expiring reward points - IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card reward points remain valid forever. You are under no pressure to redeem them within a specific timeframe. Redeeming them is easy and you can use the points to make instant payments on the go.

● Low interest rate – The interest rate on an IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card starts at a very affordable 0.75% per month. You can enjoy zero-interest cash withdrawals as well. Low usage-based costs account for a low Annual Percentage Rate (APR) on these cards.

● Convert large purchases into EMIs– You can convert any transaction above ₹2500 into affordable EMIs. This can be done in a variety of ways at your convenience – during a purchase, after a purchase, at POS terminals, through phone banking, or through the mobile app.

● Joining benefits - IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Cards offer an attractive joining bonus. You get welcome vouchers worth ₹500 on spending ₹15,000 or more in the first 90 days of credit card generation. You can also avail of 5% cashback (up to ₹1000) on the transaction value of the first EMI done within 30 days of card generation.

● Insurance benefits – You get accidental insurance and four complimentary roadside assistance services worth ₹1,399 with most cards. In the event of an unforeseen event, such as a breakdown or a road accident, this will be helpful.

● Merchant offers - Swiping an IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card can help you avail of a variety of merchant offers and dining discounts at more than 300 outlets and online stores.

What makes the FIRST Millennia Credit Card stand out?

There are several compelling reasons to choose an IDFC FIRST BankCredit Card. Whether it is the astounding fuel savings of FIRST Power+ Credit Card, or the FD-backed FIRST WOW! Credit Card with zero forex charges, or the practicality of FIRST Select Credit Card, each is perfectly designed to suit your lifestyle.

As a first-time user, the FIRST Millennia Credit Card stays true to your lifestyle and helps you save money on all fronts.

Here are some reasons why this card should find a place in your wallet –

● Up to 10X rewards – With the FIRST Millennia Credit Card, you earn 3X reward points on offline spending and rent payments, and 6X on all online spending. Once your monthly spends cross ₹20,000 you earn 10X reward points. The card also gives you 10X points when you use it on your birthday.

● Extra Savings – There are plenty of ways to save money using the FIRST Millennia Credit Card –

● Zero annual credit card fee

● No joining fee: instead, you earn 5% cashback on your first EMI transaction and a welcome voucher of ₹500

● You earn discounts and offers when using the card at your favourite merchants and outlets

● Lounge access and insurance covers – The FIRST Millennia Credit Card offers up to four complimentary railway lounge accesses every quarter. It also offers personal accident insurance cover of ₹2 lakhs and zero lost card liability.

● Dining offers – Avail 20% discount on dining at 1500+ restaurants across India.

● Movie discounts – You get 25% off on your favourite movie tickets once a month.

● Interest – The interest rate on a FIRST Millennia Credit Card is another money-saver. ATM cash withdrawals using this card are interest-free for 48 days. Where most credit cards charge upwards of 40%, the interest rate on the FIRST Millennia Credit Card can be as low as 9% p.a.

● Stylish design – The card has a sleek and modern design to match millennials' fun and fashionable side. It features vivid colours and quirky designs catering to the aesthetics of today’s lifestyle.



How to get your FIRST Millennia Credit Card?

Here’s how to apply for a credit card with IDFC FIRST Bank –

● Visit the IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card application webpage here

● Fill out your basic details and receive the mobile OTP

● Verify your phone number using the OTP and provide more details such as PAN, address, occupation, monthly income, etc.

● IDFC FIRST Bank will receive your application and approve it at the earliest

Young professionals can spend, save, and build a good credit score with IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Cards because they offer attractive benefits and cost-effective features. Designed specifically for millennials, the FIRST Millennia Credit Card caters seamlessly to their lifestyle and knows how to cater to it.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The article does not constitute financial advice.