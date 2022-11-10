IDJF 2022: Empowering Diversity in corporate bloodstream

India, 10th November 2022: "If one wants D&I to work in favour of any organization, it requires a mindset shift. It is a strategy and not a task per se. D&I in one's organization should be a true representation of its consumers. E.g., if we have five people who think the same, look the same, and have the same ideas, where is the innovation? Thus, to strive for the right chord, one needs to incorporate D&I in their DNA," said Atulaya Goswami, Director of HR, General Mills. He addressed a panel discussion on Ways to make D&I more effortless: A Walk, then a talk at the 2nd Edition of India Diversity Job Fair 2022.

Powered by DEI Jobs, managed and executed by Sapphire Connect, this Job fair focused on generating Equal Opportunities and Endless Possibilities while influencing the subtle nuances of Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion in the Indian context. The 2-day job fair witnessed an astonishing no. of 48000 registrations with more than 5000 candidates participating and 50+ Diversity Hiring partners, concluded on 29th October 2022.

Ankit Bansal, Founder & CEO of Sapphire Human Solutions, and Advisory Board Member, IDF. While sharing his experience at the job fair, he stated, "Diversity brings together people from different backgrounds, showcases a variety of perspectives, and leads to innovation and creativity. Getting people together from all walks of life- different genders, experiences, and races- boosts the company's accomplishments threefold the set goals."

Seema Singh, CHRO & Ex-CFO, India Post Payments Bank, Govt. of India also participated in a panel discussion on Workplace Inclusion: Ways to create inclusive spaces. She shared, "We at India Post Payments Bank have been practicing Diversity from 1987-88. As we all know, in the public sector environment, there is Diversity in hiring as we conduct All India examinations across all posts. We have not only stuck to Diversity in hiring but have always promoted Diversity of experiences, expertise, thoughts, and backgrounds. The core purpose of this bank was financial inclusion."

This annual job fair by India Diversity Forum strengthened India Inc's commitment towards D&I. This day-long event had speakers from various faculties emphasizing why and how Diversity and inclusion should be everyone's fundamental core values. The fair followed these sessions, which served as a platform for candidates representing various aspects of Diversity.

One panel discussion was around Workplace inclusion: Ways to create inclusive spaces.

Harshbeena Zaveri,Vice Chairperson and MD of NRB Bearings Ltd and Advisory Board Member, IDF, delivered the keynote address, "On a personal level, Diversity is sacred; the inclusive world is a better world for all. When we engage with diverse people, and by Diversity, I mean taking pride in our similarities and differences, whether along the lines of race, ethnicity, caste, religion, gender, sexual orientation, economic status, being differently abled, or anything else. She explains that it means learning from others, having respect, having a healthy curiosity about others, and the willingness to listen and learn from their experiences and to pay serious attention to their points of view.

Diversity is an outcome - when we go above and beyond, being aware of differences or accepting differences to the point of actively including people who are different from the mainstream. The key reason why organizations should care about this is that it is the finest guiding principle and because it makes deep business sense. Not only does it foster high competency through meritocracy, but it is also the best risk mitigation in an uncertain world. Giving support when you are part of the existing status quo to those who will not be offered a seat "On the table."

Rishi Kapoor, Head Management Committee, India Diversity Forum and a D&I enthusiast himself, was glad to kickstart the fair. He said, "This annual mega job fair has become an integral part of the recruitment process, as organizations try to fully integrate diversity goals and practices throughout their organization. For all future-facing organizations, the 2nd Edition of IDJF will provide an opportunity to build a reputation, showcase their brand, promote their services, find a diverse pool of multicultural professionals, and screen candidates best on merit. Streamline your hiring and diversify your workforce."

India Diversity Forum organizes IDJF is managed and executed by Sapphire Connect. This premium B2B meeting specialist focuses on creating knowledge-sharing and networking platforms through conferences, bespoke events, research papers, and building business communities.

To help organizations meet their diversity hiring needs, IDF organizes the India Diversity Forum Job Fair. To become a member of IDF to request yourself as a Diversity Hiring partner, mail toenquire@indiadiversityforum.org.

