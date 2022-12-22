IFBC’s Dancers danced out their magic in a Christmas Opening event in Bangalore

India, 22nd December 2022: A phenomenal ballet performance was recently delivered by the Ballet dancers of Imperial Fernando Ballet Company (IFBC), one of India's most renowned ballet dance academies, at a Christmas Opening ceremony held on 8th of December at the Four Seasons Hotel, Bangalore. The exceptional performance by ballet artists Love Kotiya & Penelope Scarian delighted the audience with a one-of-a-kind experience.

Choreographed by the Artistic Director of IFBC, Mr. Mario Fernando Aguilera, the sparkling performers of the event, Kotiya & Penelope, stood out as the Imperial Fernando Ballet Company's crown jewel. They presented the Act II pas de deux from "Swan Lake," then a piece of neoclassicism, and finally the breathtaking pas de deux from "Don Quixote" in Act III.

Love Kotiya, a remarkable 17-year-old talent from Faridabad, India, who learned classical ballet at the Imperial Fernando Ballet Co. in New Delhi under the exceptional guidance of ace choreographer, Fernando Aguilera. After being chosen among 50 male dancers from around the world, he will enroll in the English National Ballet School (ENBS) in January 2023 to finish his training.

Penelope Scarian is an ENBS graduate and Italian dancer. She has vast experience in performing professionally in Europe, with a ballet group based in Toulouse, France. She is currently in India IFBC to further her dance and yoga training.

Founder of Imperial Fernando Ballet company, Fernando Aguilera, said “Dance can inspire a variety of physical, social, and creative benefits when it’s integrated into a healthy lifestyle or is part of a student’s education. IFBC's vision places a strong emphasis on nurturing upcoming talents. All sessions are designed with a fun-centered approach to improve fitness, flexibility, and coordination in a friendly and relaxed environment.” He further added, “We at IFBC pledge to give a clear professional roadmap through intensive training and to develop young dancers whose skills and talent are in high demand around the globe.”

Founded by Rafi Khan and Fernando Aguilera, Imperial Fernando Ballet Company IFBC fosters the physical, social and creative well-being of its students through an exciting program of performances, dance workshops, training sessions, public talks, industry experiences, online resources, and more. IFBC has shaped over 2000 aspiring ballet dancers so far. With more than 8 ballet dance centers in Delhi NCR and 2 in Mumbai, the Imperial Fernando Ballet Company is eyeing robust expansion and has received numerous national and international accolades. Through its exceptional education program, IFBC offers a learning experience that lasts a lifetime and engagement with ballet across the globe.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ifbc.in/learn/

