iFUR raises USD 1 Million led by Indrajeet Singh, founder of iQuanta

iFUR, a fast-growing furniture and interior design company, has announced a successful funding round of 1 Million USD led by Indrajeet Singh, founder of iQuanta, a leading ed-tech platform for competitive exams.

The funding will enable iFUR to accelerate its growth plans and expand its product offerings, as well as enhance its customer experience through innovative technology and personalized services.

iFUR was founded by a team of interior design experts who recognized a gap in the Indian furniture and home decor market. The platform offers a curated selection of high-quality furniture, home accessories, and interior design services, at competitive prices.

With its customer-centric approach and seamless shopping experience, iFUR has quickly gained a loyal following among design-savvy shoppers across India. The company's mission is to democratize access to high-quality furniture and interior design services and make it more accessible to a wider audience.

"We are thrilled to have Indrajeet Singh and his team at iQuanta as our investor and partner," said Rashmi Singh, Co-founder of iFUR. “Their expertise in building successful tech-enabled businesses will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate in the furniture and interior design space.”

Indrajeet Singh, who led the funding round, said, “We are excited to support iFUR in their mission to disrupt the furniture and interior design industry in India. We believe that their customer-first approach and innovative business model will help them stand out in a highly competitive market.”

With this new infusion of capital, iFUR is well-positioned to continue its rapid growth trajectory and become a leader in the Indian furniture and interior design market.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

