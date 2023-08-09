Igatpuri is Emerging as the new Lonavala with Sarvppratham Developers' Vision

India, 9th August, 2023: Igatpuri, the popular hill station for vacationers is set to get a new makeover with investment projects from Sarvppratham Developers, one of the pioneering real estate brands in the Igatpuri-Nashik region. The company is set to unleash major development projects across this flourishing zone. The developer not only delivered Phase 1 of its Anandvann project timely but also clocked an impressive nearly 100 percent occupancy in a short span of time. Following the success of Phase 1, while Phase 2 of the Anandvann township is close to delivery, the developer is busy drawing up a waitlist of tenants. Additionally, the company is also currently dedicated to the completion of Phase 1 of its Palm Hills project, which is set to be a collection of 84 luxury villas with private pools. Attesting to the excellent customer-centric services of the developer, the ongoing villa project has already secured a part Occupancy Certificate (OC).

Igatpuri charms visitors with its lush fog, rolling hills, and panoramic views of serene lakes and cascading waterfalls. This picturesque destination has become a haven for tourists, however, beyond its allure to vacationers, Igatpuri is now rapidly gaining popularity as a real estate paradise, with untapped potential waiting to be explored. In addition to riding the development wave in the rapidly changing Igatpuri landscape, the projects by Sarvppratham Developers are aimed at offering the consumer a lucrative investment opportunity in real estate. Also, the company has recently brought on board actor Kishori Shahane as their brand ambassador.

On that note, Mr. Anand Khattar of Sarvppratham Developers said, explaining the vision behind the latest projects, "The future of real estate investment lies in the tier 2 cities of India, as opposed to the metropolis. Drawing on our extensive experience, we reckon that soon Igatpuri will become a major node of logistics, industrial development and tourism. This region is the third point in the golden triangle of Maharashtra with Mumbai and Pune. This is why we have embarked on a mission to be the leader of real estate development in this area.”

Similarly, about the Igatpuri markets, Mr. Yash Shah, a real estate investor from Mumbai, mentions, "Metro cities have a lot of people like me who want to invest in emerging destinations which can give us multiplier returns as Goa has in the past few years. But markets like Goa are now overpriced and metros have very little upside left. With the opening of Samruddhi Expressway, Igatpuri seems like a promising investment." Similarly, echoing the potential for growth in the area, a 2023 hospitality report by HVS ANAROCK mentions that the Igatpuri-Nashik region is ranked among the top 5 destinations in the country for hotel brands. Owing to future business opportunities in the region, major hotel chains and hospitality brands are rushing to sign hotels.

The enthusiasm from the hospitality sector and industries presents an opportunity for investors, especially at this moment when traveling to three major cities- Mumbai, Pune, and Surat is going to take half the time. The upcoming Pune-Nashik Expressway, Surat-Chennai Expressway, and Samruddhi Expressway Corridor are going to curtail the road travel time to Igatpuri from Pune, Surat and Mumbai, by a whopping 50 percent. Moreover, several long-distance trains, making halts at Igatpuri, are increasingly boosting its connectivity, while the Mumbai-Nashik Highway is also undergoing widening. The upcoming projects of Sarvppratham Developers will include a shopping complex named Highway Plaza, luxury thematic farmhouses, residential plots, retirement communities, and logistics parks among other infrastructure and welfare initiatives.

Established in 2006, Sarvppratham Developers has built a strong legacy in land consolidation, catering to renowned real estate developers across the country. With Igatpuri gaining attention from investors, similar to how Lonavala once did, the company is now resolute in becoming a pioneer in the region. In the forthcoming years, Sarvppratham Developers is planning to be at the forefront of numerous real estate and infrastructure projects in Igatpuri, a region renowned for its breathtaking beauty nestled in the Western Ghats. As tourism and industrialisation continue to flourish in the area, the venture's projects will play a pivotal role in solidifying Igatpuri's popularity, positioning it as a coveted destination for residents and investors alike.

