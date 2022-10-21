Ignis Capital shares robust expansion plans post $300m USD funding support

India, 21st October 2022: Launched in 2022, Ignis Capital has witnessed a 465% growth in the last few months and has successfully helped 28+ start-ups to achieve their operational goals. With a vision to help start-ups reach the future faster and improve their odds of success, Mr. Venky Irkal from Hubli, Karnataka, India has founded Ignis Capital in 2022. So far, Ignis Capital has planned to expand its horizons further post $300m USD funding support so far.

Since its inception, Ignis Capital has paired start-up experts with Investment industry and functional expertise and global network. Focusing on data-driven consulting, capability building, and networking, Ignis Capital has help start-up owners find next vectors of growth to elevate their trajectory.

Highlighting the brand’s long-term goal, Founder of Ignis Capital, Venky Irkal shared, “Being a freelance software developer and an entrepreneur since 2014, I understand the imperative need for networking and investments for new-age businesses. Ignis Capital was founded to become a growth catalyst for budding organizations. Ignis Capital is a dynamic business group with interests in technology, hospitality, healthcare and infrastructure. A talent-centric organization, we strive to create value for stakeholders by intuitively leveraging dynamic business environments. We look for opportunities where equity and know-how is all that’s needed to help a grounded idea take flight.”

Venky Irkal further added, “We intend to continue expanding our expertise and knowledge by helping other visionary entrepreneurs get their dreams off the ground and up. We encourage dreamers to become leaders and join us in our mission to help build a brighter future.”

Ignis Capital is driven by the need to create a synergistic group of companies which aspire to reach the sky. By building a network of companies which are alike in their innovative spirit but diverse in their specific competencies, Ignis Capital is creating a self-propelling entity of brands that make it easier for both new and ongoing ventures to get off the ground.

At present, Ignis Capital consists of 20+ Angel Investors & Venture Capitalists, 50+ clients across the globe and has successfully executed 15+ funding projects. Going forward, the brand intends to continue expanding its expertise and knowledge by helping other visionary entrepreneurs.

To know more, visit - https://igniscap.com/

Media contact:

Name: Stephen

Email: stephen@igniscap.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.