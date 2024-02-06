IGP.com Launches 30-Minute Instant Delivery Service

Mumbai, 5 February 2024: IGP.com, an International Gifts Platform, is thrilled to unveil its new 30-minute instant delivery service, setting a new standard for swift and delightful gifting experiences in India. This innovative step aims to redefine the dynamics of gifting, ensuring that the connection between the giver and the receiver is seamless, memorable, and free from any time limitations.

With the success of same-day and scheduled deliveries to over 400+ cities in India, IGP is all set to deliver its products in 30 minutes anytime around the clock with the core campaign communication as ‘Your gift, their smile’ - Experience bliss instantly with 30-minute delivery," IGP customers can avail this super quick delivery on 250+ SKUs in more than 2000 pin codes. By introducing the 24X7 super instant delivery IGP intends to provide moments of instant happiness.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

To fortify this commitment, IGP.com strategically operates its 3 mother warehouses in collaboration with 50+ dark stores to ensure efficient logistics and timely deliveries. This infrastructure enhances the platform's ability to provide swift and seamless service, truly embodying the essence of the 30-minute instant delivery promise.

Speaking about the same, Tarun Joshi, CEO and Co-founder of IGP said, "We are thrilled to introduce the 30-minute instant delivery service, a testament to our commitment to enriching relationships through prompt and delightful gifting experiences. At IGP.com, we believe in creating moments of joy, and this service is designed to make those moments even more special, ensuring your gift brings an instant smile to your loved ones."

IGP.com has recently expanded its global footprint. Notably, in November 2023, the company marked its debut in the UAE, setting up operations in Dubai. This strategic move echoes IGP.com's commitment to spreading joy beyond borders, creating a symphony of love and delight in diverse corners of the world. As IGP.com continues its journey of innovation and global expansion, customers can expect the unexpected in the realm of gifting experiences.

About IGP:

With offices in India, Singapore, and Dubai, IGP is one of India’s largest D2C platforms for gifting and occasions. IGP, the International Gifts Platform, is known for its extensive range and offers one of the best-curated collections of festival merchandise, valentine's day gifts, fresh flowers, cakes, plants, gourmet foods & personalized products. The brand has a global footprint with customers spanning across 100+ countries and 1000+ cities in India and has created 10 million stories of love and joy so far.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.