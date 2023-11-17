IHG's Luxurious Leap in Dubai: The Vignette Collection Debuts at The Heart of Europe with Kleindienst Group

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - In a monumental stride for luxury hospitality, IHG Hotels & Resorts, a global leader in the sector, has unveiled its latest masterpiece: the Marbella Resort Hotel, a part of the illustrious Vignette Collection. This remarkable addition, set to open in 2026, is the result of a strategic franchise agreement between IHG and The Heart of Europe, a prestigious project by the renowned Kleindienst Group, located in the innovative World Islands development off the Dubai coast.

A Fusion of European Elegance and Local Spirit: The Marbella Resort Hotel Vignette Collection The World Islands Dubai represents a unique blend of European charm and Middle Eastern sophistication. Situated in 'The Heart of Europe', the resort spans across six islands, each exuding a distinctly European flavor, intertwined with the Middle East's cultural and natural magnificence.

A New Benchmark in Hospitality: Featuring 150 luxuriously appointed rooms with breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf, the Marbella Resort stands as a beacon of luxury and exclusivity. Its Andalusian-inspired architecture, coupled with modern aesthetics, embodies the Vignette Collection's commitment to culturally immersive experiences.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director – India, Middle East, and Africa, IHG, remarked: "This project, Marbella Resort Hotel Vignette Collection The World Islands Dubai, will redefine luxury standards and set new benchmarks for hospitality in the region. We look forward to welcoming guests from across the globe in 2026."

An Innovative Hub: The Heart of Europe project, spearheaded by the Kleindienst Group, is not just a luxury destination but a landmark of innovation and environmental sustainability. It features unique offerings like underwater accommodation and climate-controlled environments. The Coral Institute, an integral part of the project, emphasizes a commitment to marine ecosystem conservation.

IHG's Expanding Footprint: This new venture further solidifies IHG's significant presence in the Middle East, complementing its portfolio of 108 hotels across eight brands. The Marbella Resort Hotel Vignette Collection epitomizes IHG's dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences and redefining hospitality luxury.

A Collaboration for Excellence: Josef Kleindienst, Founder and Chairman of Kleindienst Group, emphasized the partnership's importance: “Our collaboration with IHG for the Marbella Resort Hotel Vignette Collection The World Islands Dubai aligns with our vision of creating an extraordinary destination in Dubai. This resort is a testament to our commitment to luxury, innovation, and showcasing the UAE’s beauty.”

About Kleindienst Group & The Heart of Europe:

Kleindienst Group, the largest European real estate company in Dubai, is the visionary force behind The Heart of Europe. This ambitious project aims to bring the best of European designs, heritage, and lifestyle to the UAE. The Heart of Europe stands as a testament to innovative luxury, offering unique experiences such as underwater living and eco-friendly developments, encapsulating a blend of sustainability and opulence.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts:

IHG Hotels & Resorts, a global organization with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, is known for providing True Hospitality for everyone. With a family of 16 brands and more than 5,900 hotels in over 100 countries, IHG is committed to high-quality service and genuine experiences, ensuring guests can enjoy memorable stays worldwide. The introduction of the Marbella Resort Hotel Vignette Collection The World Islands Dubai marks a new chapter in IHG's history of luxury and innovation.

Conclusion: Set to open in 2026, the Marbella Resort Hotel Vignette Collection is poised to be more than just a resort; it's a symbol of the pioneering spirit of IHG and Kleindienst Group, showcasing a commitment to exceptional hospitality, cultural richness, and sustainable innovation in the heart of Dubai.

