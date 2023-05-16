IIDE Launches New Campus in Delhi, Aims to Upskill 3,000+ Students in 2023

New Delhi, May 17, 2023



IIDE - The Digital School took a giant leap in expanding its presence by inaugurating its second campus in India. The new campus, located in the prime location of South Extension in South Delhi, was launched on May 13th. This development is part of IIDE's mission to bridge the gap between conventional education and industry demands.

With a goal to upskill over 3,000 students in 2023, IIDE's new campus in Delhi will offer their flagship Post Graduation Program in Digital Marketing. The comprehensive 11-month program is designed to cater to a wide range of learners, including graduate students, working professionals, and even traditional marketers.

Their curriculum follows a modern approach to learning and guarantees placements for successful candidates. Notably, the program is accredited by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), highlighting its commitment to delivering industry-relevant education.

Biswajit Das, IIDE's Regional Head for North India, expressed his enthusiasm about the new campus. He said, “IIDE's entry into Delhi opens up tremendous opportunities for aspiring digital marketers in the region. Our new campus aims to create a dynamic space that encourages collaboration, creativity, and industry exposure.”

The launch of the new campus in Delhi aligns perfectly with the city's emergence as a hub for influencers, content creators, and startups. Digital marketing is experiencing unprecedented growth, and a large number of students in Delhi aspire to pursue a career in this field, as Mr. Das informed HT Education.

The campus launch event was attended by esteemed guests from the digital marketing industry, academicians, and influential personalities. The event served as a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and building strong connections within the digital marketing community.

Karan Shah, the CEO and Founder of IIDE, shared his journey and vision for the institute. "From starting in a small classroom with a passion for teaching digital marketing in 2016, we have transformed thousands of students into skilled professionals through our campuses and online learning platform. It gives me immense pleasure to launch our new campus in Delhi and hopefully many more across the country," he expressed.

Established in 2016, IIDE has trained over 2,35,000 students and professionals, exhibiting itself as a pioneer in the field of digital marketing education. They offer an online digital marketing course and an offline post graduation in digital marketing program. The institute has transformed digital marketing careers globally via their Mumbai campus, online learning platform and a learning center in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.