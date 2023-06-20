IIM Calcutta and Emeritus Launch Executive Programme in Leadership and Management to Empower Next-Gen Business Leaders

This is Batch 16 of the 12-month programme, aimed at helping senior professionals with 10+ years’ work experience, as well as business owners and entrepreneurs in becoming influential business leaders, competent at leading cross-functional strategies

In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, effective leadership has become more crucial than ever. To prepare the next generation of influential business leaders, the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta), a leading business school, along with Emeritus, a global pioneer in offering accessible and affordable high-quality education to individuals and organisations, announced the roll-out of their Executive Programme in Leadership & Management.



This 12-month comprehensive programme is designed for senior professionals looking to excel at leading business transformation and become more competent at leading cross-functional strategies as influential business leaders, as well as business owners, entrepreneurs, and promoters seeking to enhance their strategic thinking and leadership capabilities to improve business growth and profitability. The programme will take place via live online sessions by expert IIM Calcutta faculty, as well as on-campus sessions for peer-to-peer networking opportunities.



Organisations with strong leaders are 2.3 times more likely to financially outperform peers, as per a Deloitte 2022 finding. To help business leaders develop an edge, IIM Calcutta’s Executive Programme in Leadership & Management is aimed towards helping senior management professionals enhance their strategic leadership and business management abilities, anticipate and respond to challenges, and position their organisations for long-term growth and profitability. The programme curriculum is designed to help participants visualise strategic moves, identify allies, induce collaborations, manage fast growth, create organisational resilience, and nurture people, amongst other learnings.



This programme is delivered through an interactive pedagogy that integrates case studies, simulations, and a capstone project, interspersed with two on-campus immersions to interact with leading IIM Calcutta faculty. The past participants who benefitted from the programme in taking their leadership skills to the next level largely included senior professionals with 10-15 years of experience (65%) and 16-20 years of experience (22%), hailing majorly from the sectors of IT and services, banking and financial services, energy, consulting, among others.



Commenting on the launch of the programme’s latest batch, Mr Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “The role of a leader today is not confined to only a particular skill but involves upskilling and abridging themselves with the latest industry developments, as per changing business demands. It is essential for business leaders of today, more than ever before, to upskill and keep pace with the changing business demands. The high demand witnessed for the programme over the past 15 Batches is a testament to the impact we are able to deliver through our partnership with leading institutions such as IIM Calcutta. This programme is just what Corporate India’s senior leaders need in order to attain a competitive edge in their domain through industry-leading insights from leading IIM Calcutta faculty. Through the programme, we are confident of nurturing many successful business leaders and organisations."



The 12-month programme is set to begin on June 30, 2023, and the application deadline is June 22, 2023. The fee for the programme is INR 6,35,000 + GST. Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will receive a certificate of completion from IIM Calcutta and the prestigious IIM Calcutta Executive Education Alumni Status. Visit the programme page to apply.



