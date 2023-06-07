IIM Calcutta, Emeritus announce Executive Programme in Public Policy and Management

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

In today's rapidly evolving world, powerful policies are the key drivers of strong economies. To shape India's future and contribute to nation-building, professionals need a modern and interdisciplinary approach to policy-making, moving away from traditional methods. Recognizing this critical need, the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta), a renowned business school ranking 3rd in the NIRF 2021 rankings, along with Emeritus, a global pioneer in offering accessible and affordable high-quality education to individuals and organisations, proudly announce the launch of their transformative IIM Calcutta’s Executive Programme in Public Policy and Management.



Designed as a high-impact, 12-month programme, IIM Calcutta’s Executive Programme in Public Policy and Management is designed for a range of professionals from governments, NGOs and academia, to corporate and public affairs to gain a deeper understanding of contemporary public policy and implement transformative policies. The programme, designed by the esteemed faculty at IIM Calcutta, is not only for public officials but also for private-sector professionals looking to influence decision-making, regulatory compliance, and increased corporate governance. It caters to professionals from various sectors who share a common objective of driving nation-building. It caters to individuals seeking to shape and implement transformative policies through a modern, multi-disciplinary approach, including government and NGO officials, academics, research professionals, corporate executives, and media strategists.



The program's unique curriculum blends public policy management, strategy, innovation, and contemporary agendas, adopting a scientific and research-based approach to policy-making at the local, national, and global levels. It equips participants with holistic management skills essential for effective policy implementation in today's dynamic world.



According to a 2021 MeitY report, India has the potential to create a $1 trillion digital economy, but this growth may be hindered by "ineffective policies." The IIM Calcutta Executive Programme in Public Policy and Management addresses this challenge by providing participants with a comprehensive understanding of modern public policy, enabling them to envision, plan, execute, and evaluate innovative policies across various sectors, promoting social, economic, and environmental sustainability. Key learning outcomes include developing a strong foundational understanding of theoretical and practical aspects of policy-making, fostering innovative thinking through exposure to best practices and scientific approaches, and embracing a multi-disciplinary perspective by considering economic, social, political, legal, and cultural contexts in policy-making. The programme also nurtures adaptive thinking by incorporating contemporary ideas such as strategic policy-making and technology in governance, fostering a dynamic understanding of policy formulation and execution.



The high-impact programme will take place via live online sessions with IIM Calcutta faculty, as well as in-campus sessions at the sprawling IIM Calcutta campus to enable networking and enhanced learning. The programme was designed meticulously featuring real-world applications, peer discussions, case studies, hands-on simulations, in-class lectures from top IIM Calcutta faculty and insights from industry experts. The comprehensive and multi-disciplinary curriculum encompasses subjects such as policy appraisal and evaluation, public finance, law and public policy, social and ethical aspects of public policy, among others.



Commenting on the launch of the programme, Mr. Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “The IIM Calcutta’s Executive Programme in Public Policy and Management is a significant milestone in empowering the nation through impactful policy-making. This unparalleled programme will bring together of professionals from across diverse backgrounds with a collective vision to contribute to nation-building through powerful policies. The programme takes a contemporary and scientific approach to policy-making, in a way that makes its outcomes manifold. Through Emeritus’s collaboration with a leading institution such as IIM Calcutta, we are proud to bring this world-class programme to the professionals across the country and drive high impact through the distinguished professors who will be the programme faculty.”



The programme is set to begin on June 30, 2023, and has a fee of INR 3,07,500 + taxes. Upon completion of the programme, participants have the opportunity to receive the prestigious IIM Calcutta Executive Alumni Status. Any graduate/diploma holder with a minimum of 3 years of work experience can apply for the programme. Interested professionals can visit the programme page to apply.



About IIM Calcutta



The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) was established as the first national institute for Post-Graduate studies and Research in Management by the Government of India in November 1961 in collaboration with Alfred P. Sloan School of Management (MIT), the Government of West Bengal, The Ford Foundation and Indian industry. During its initial years, several prominent faculty formed part of its nucleus, including Jagdish Sheth, J. K. Sengupta, among others. IIM Calcutta is the first business school in India to complete triple accreditation by being recognised by three globally reputed business school accreditation organisations: Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) and Association of MBAs (AMBA). It is also the only Indian business school that is a member of the Global Alliance in Management Education (CEMS). IIM Calcutta has been regularly ranked in all-important ranking organisations in India and overseas. IIM Calcutta's flagship programme, the 2-year MBA, was ranked 17th in the world, 1st in India and 2nd in Asia in FT MIM 2019 ranking. The vision of the Institute is to emerge as an International Centre of Excellence in all the facets of management education, rooted in Indian ethos and societal values. Over the past four decades, IIM Calcutta has blossomed into one of Asia's finest business schools. Its strong ties to the business community makes it an effective mechanism for the promotion of professional management practices in Indian organisations. Today, IIM Calcutta attracts the best talent in India - a melting pot of academia, industry and research. The best and brightest young men and women pursue its academic programmes.



About Emeritus



Emeritus Executive Education offers customised and open programmes in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutes. Our world-class executive education programmes, supported by eminent programme experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications. The meticulously curated programmes are delivered in a different range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programmes. Our extensive portfolio also includes short 2-4 day in-class workshops, online courses of 2-3 months duration as well as comprehensive learning journeys that run over 6-9 months, customised to an organisation’s requirement. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,750 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. Following its $650 million Series E funding round in August 2021, the company is valued at $3.2 billion, and is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Bertelsmann, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.