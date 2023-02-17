IIM Calcutta Launches Upskilling Programme for CFOs

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Ranked as the third best business school in India in the NIRF 2022 rankings, the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) has launched its third batch of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Programme with Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to people, business and government worldwide. The CFO Programme is a high-impact programme that will enable business leaders, aspiring and new CFO’s to navigate financial strategies and increase business value.

The role of a CFO has changed over the years and is now more broad-based, as the position requires one to think strategically, have an anticipatory view, as compared to the traditional focus on financial numbers alone. Today’s CFO is a strategic partner in the C-Suite who is expected to straddle financial decisions with value-creation strategies, ground operations in financial criteria, all the while leading an organization through growth. Testament to a recent CFO and Enterprise Value Report by Accenture that reported that 43% of CFOs have utilised sophisticated financial modelling to assess potential risks and opportunities, the IIM C-Emeritus CFO Programme has been designed for professionals who are looking to advance their financial decision-making skills in fields like Financial Management, data-driven decision-making, strategic leadership, capital markets, digital finance, and digital transformation, among other contemporary topics.

Mr. Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus said, "In today's dynamic business climate, the role of the contemporary CFO has evolved beyond the traditional monitoring and reporting of financial data to become change agents who direct the work of analysts, accountants, and counsellors and take the initiative in fostering business expansion. In response to the overwhelmingly high demand for the first batch of this programme, we are happy to partner with IIM Calcutta to offer an executive certificate programme that will assist participants in becoming effective CFOs in the workplace of the 21st century. This programme will help finance professionals overcome the skill gap to become leaders of tomorrow.”

The curriculum of the CFO Programme will provide a blend of interesting live online sessions and a two-visit, seven-day immersion at the IIM Calcutta campus. The programme will be run by eminent faculty members from IIM Calcutta and industry leaders. The programme is best suited for new and evolving CFOs, senior-level professionals with over 10 years of experience, and business heads, CXO's, and financial leaders who are at the forefront of financial decision-making in their organisations.

The 3rd batch of this programme will begin on March 30, 2023, interested participants can submit their application by March 15, 2023. The programme fee is INR 6,08,000 plus GST, with flexible payment options and low-cost EMI options available and admission will be on first-come first-serve basis. The programme is offered through Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, offering a digital-first, seamless learning, and high engagement experience. Visit the programme page for more details on the programme.

About IIM Calcutta

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) was established as the first national institute for Post-Graduate studies and Research in Management by the Government of India in November 1961 in collaboration with Alfred P. Sloan School of Management (MIT), the Government of West Bengal, The Ford Foundation and Indian industry. During its initial years, several prominent faculty formed part of its nucleus, including Jagdish Sheth, J. K. Sengupta, among others. IIM Calcutta is the first business school in India to complete triple accreditation by being recognised by three globally reputed business school accreditation organisations: Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) and Association of MBAs (AMBA). It is also the only Indian business school that is a member of the Global Alliance in Management Education (CEMS). IIM Calcutta has been regularly ranked in all-important ranking organisations in India and overseas. IIM Calcutta's flagship programme, the 2-year MBA, was ranked 17th in the world, 1st in India and 2nd in Asia in FT MIM 2019 ranking. The vision of the Institute is to emerge as an International Centre of Excellence in all the facets of management education, rooted in Indian ethos and societal values. Over the past four decades, IIM Calcutta has blossomed into one of Asia's finest business schools. Its strong ties to the business community makes it an effective mechanism for the promotion of professional management practices in Indian organisations. Today, IIM Calcutta attracts the best talent in India - a melting pot of academia, industry and research. The best and brightest young men and women pursue its academic programmes.

About Emeritus

Emeritus offers customised and open programmes in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutes. Our world-class executive education programmes, supported by eminent programme experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications. The meticulously curated programmes are delivered in a different range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programmes. Our extensive portfolio also includes short 2-4 day in-class workshops, online courses of 2-3 months duration as well as comprehensive learning journeys that run over 6-9 months, customised to an organisation’s requirement. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,750 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. Following its $650 million Series E funding round in August 2021, the company is valued at $3.2 billion, and is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Bertelsmann, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

