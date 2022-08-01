IIM Kozhikode Launches the 10th Batch of the Senior Management Programme

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode), ranked as the #4 best B-School in India (NIRF, 2021), has launched the 10th batch of the Senior Management Programme. Joining this 1-year high-impact leadership course will help participants develop a global perspective coupled with future-ready strategic thinking and data-driven decision-making skills.



As per reports, 93% of CEOs seek to invest more in digital transformation as they see it as integral to building ‘fit-for-future’ organisations. Mr Kiran Kumar G, Senior Manager at Samsung and a past participant of this programme, while sharing his programme experience, said, “I chose this programme to upgrade myself personally and professionally as well as to excel within the organisation. This programme helped me make the right decisions at work, develop negotiation and cross-functional team management skills and helped in conflict management. The IIM Kozhikode faculty helped me learn quickly. The examples used were helpful and made a difference professionally. Emeritus organised the classes effectively, the virtual teams were handled well, and peer learning helped exchange knowledge. I will recommend this programme to my friends and colleagues because it is beneficial to upgrade oneself.”



Commenting on the launch of the tenth batch of the programme, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode, said, “IIM Kozhikode's Senior Management Programme has enrolled close to 700 participants in nine batches. It offers immersive learning through engaging live online sessions and a five-day in-campus immersion at the IIM Kozhikode campus. This programme is designed to help mid-and senior-level professionals and aspiring and new business leaders with minimum 10 years of work experience transition from a managerial to a cross-functional leadership role by developing an advanced understanding of the underlying functional areas and contemporary theories of management. The meticulously curated industry-leading modules will enable participants to advance their leadership potential and strategic decision-making capabilities for driving growth strategies and business excellence.”



Programme Directors, Prof. Anandakuttan B. Unnithan, Professor, Marketing Management, Dean (Faculty Administration and Development) and Prof. Venkataraman S., Assistant Professor, Strategic Management, Chairperson, IIM Kozhikode Kochi Campus, added, “Businesses today have seen a complete transition than they used to run a decade ago. Recent industry reports suggest that close to 68% of business leaders in India have reported that having high agility reduced their costs by 25%. It is thus imperative for business leaders of today and the future to expand their knowledge across domains and proactively make decisions to be effective leaders. The Senior Management Programme is designed to equip participants to strengthen their leadership capabilities and lead complex business challenges with confidence and data-driven, informed decision-making ability.”



Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “Today’s business landscape is marked by various shifting forces, which makes it difficult to predict outcomes of real-time business decisions to meet business challenges. Complacency is no longer an option for emerging and new business leaders looking for ways to keep their businesses viable, profitable, and ultimately successful. A recent PwC report states that 85% of CEOs seek operational efficiencies to drive growth. In this context, we at Emeritus are pleased to offer IIM Kozhikode’s Senior Management Programme, which has successfully enabled scores of participants to lead their organisation confidently through its previous nine batches. With cutting-edge insights from renowned IIM Kozhikode faculty, participants will surely take a career-defining step towards building their 10X leadership potential.”



The tenth batch of this professional certificate programme begins on September 30, 2022, with a fee of INR 5,50,000 + GST, with flexible payment options and low-cost EMI options. This leadership course is offered through Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, offering a digital-first, seamless learning and high engagement experience. Visit the programme page for more details on the programme, and interested applicants should apply soon.

About IIM Kozhikode

IIM Kozhikode ranks 15th in Asia Pacific and #101+ globally in the QS World University Global Executive MBA Rankings 2020. Since its inception, IIM Kozhikode has successfully carved its niche in the area of management education, through a judicious blend of academics and real-world practice. The Institute continually adapts to the rapid influx of changes in the Indian business landscape by providing cutting-edge Management Development Programmes with innovative pedagogy and content to impart industry-relevant knowledge and skills to its executive education participants. Last year, IIM Kozhikode trained more than 3,400 executives through a wide gamut of programmes uniquely crafted for agile minds interested in thought-provoking questions and learning centred on business transformation and growth.



About Emeritus

Emeritus offers customised and open programmes in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Kozhikode, IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutes. Our world-class executive education programmes, supported by eminent programme experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications. The meticulously curated programmes are delivered in a different range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programmes. Our extensive portfolio also includes short 2-4 day in-class workshops, online courses of 2-3 months duration as well as comprehensive learning journeys that run over 6-9 months, customised to an organisation’s requirement. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,400 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. Following its $650 million Series E funding round in August 2021, the company is valued at $3.2 billion, and is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Bertelsmann, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Learn more.

