IIM Lucknow and Emeritus Launch 3rd Batch of COO Programme for Business Leaders

To equip senior professionals, business leaders and evolving Chief Operations Officers (COO) with operational excellence to drive greater business efficiency, Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow), one of the country’s leading B-Schools, and Emeritus, a global pioneer in offering accessible and affordable high-quality education to individuals and organisations, announced the roll-out of the Chief Operations Officer Programme Batch 3. This high-impact 11-month programme designed by the industry-leading faculty at IIM Lucknow (ranked 6th in the Ministry of Education’s NIRF 2022 rankings) helps new COOs and senior executives to wear many hats that their roles require them to with ease. As businesses across the world continuously adapt and evolve to the changes in demand, technology and data, the role of the COO has also evolved from just a manager of operations to a strategic partner leading transformation initiative to achieve greater customer-centricity. An effective COO is expected to oversee business strategies, lead innovation and change, mentor business heads and teams, drive product-market fit and customer satisfaction and optimise costs. Through immersive live online learning and in-campus immersion, real-world case studies, peer learning, as well as capstone project and simulations, the programme will enable participants to:

Develop a contemporary understanding of digital and engineering operations management

Enhance leadership capabilities to drive value chain innovation

Achieve optimisation to strengthen cross-disciplinary integration and collaboration

Transform operations into a business driver with strong business analytics skills

Drive competitive advantage by accelerating the adoption of new-age technologies

Lead high-performing teams with a customer-centric approach

The practical and industry-aligned skills imparted by the programme can help professionals manage and inspire teams towards operational innovation and efficiency. Owing to its high real-life applicability, the past two cohorts of the programme witnessed a 35% increase in leads and about a 60% increase in enrolments from the 25+ years’ work experience (senior business leaders) segment. Over 65% of the participants have been professionals with a minimum of 15 years of work experience, with the top 3 job functions being operations, information systems/technology and general management. The top designations of the past participants were COO, Vice President and Director – depicting a high interest from senior executives (aged 40+). Announcing the roll-out of Batch 3 of the programme, Mr. Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “Behind every successful company is a highly efficient COO. We are glad to see that the IIM Lucknow Chief Operations Officer Programme has empowered many new and evolving business leaders over the past cohorts to lead their businesses successfully and will continue to inspire many more through this batch. Emeritus’s collaboration with world-class institutions such as IIM Lucknow enables us to drive high-impact to professionals across the country as distinguished professors from the institute are also the programme faculty. We are excited to play an intrinsic role in shaping the future of many successful business leaders and organisations through this well-rounded curriculum.” The nine modules in the programme will delve into operations strategy for business excellence, supply chain, dynamic pricing in the supply chain, strategic leadership, business finance, digital transformation and corporate communication and crisis management, among other subjects. The real-world case studies will allow participants to take a close look at operations at some of the world’s largest companies such as Amazon, Walmart, etc. Batch 3 of the IIML Chief Operations Officer Programme will begin on June 30, 2023, with the early bird deadline being May 2, 2023. The programme fee is INR 4,60,000 + GST; there is also a Special Corporate Enrolment Pricing available for corporate employees. About IIM LucknowThe Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, is one of the premier national level institutes of management in India, involved in generating and imparting knowledge in the field of management. IIM Lucknow stands tall on the foundation of an excellent, committed and profoundly knowledgeable faculty, innovative and unique pedagogical tools and an eclectic and diverse student community that has a burning desire to make new paths of its own. The Association of MBAs (AMBA) has accorded accreditation to the Institute's PGPM, IPMX, and PGPWE programmes. IIM Lucknow is amongst the five B-Schools in India to achieve the coveted dual accreditations by the Association to Advance Collegiate School of Business (AACSB) as well as the Association of MBAs (AMBA). World over, only about 5% of the institutes have acquired AACSB’s accreditation. IIM Lucknow is now ranked 79th globally in its maiden entry into the prestigious Financial Times (FT) 100 List of Global Business Schools for its flagship PGP (MBA) Programme. The Institute scored high on student employability, career progression and research. About EmeritusEmeritus offers customised and open programmes in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutes. Our world-class executive education programmes, supported by eminent programme experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications. The meticulously curated programmes are delivered in a different range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programmes. Our extensive portfolio also includes short 2-4 day in-class workshops, online courses of 2-3 months duration as well as comprehensive learning journeys that run over 6-9 months, customised to an organisation’s requirement. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,750 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. Following its $650 million Series E funding round in August 2021, the company is valued at $3.2 billion, and is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Bertelsmann, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Learn more at emeritus.org/in

Media Contact Details

Vasudha Rao, Adfactors PR, vasudha.rao@adfactorspr.com, +91-9820347118

