IIM Lucknow and Emeritus Unveil Chief Executive Officer Programme

Technological disruptions, geopolitical tensions, increasing competition, accelerating impact of climate change – these are but some of the many challenges that a business leader faces today. In a bid to prepare new and aspiring Indian CEOs to drive all-round growth of their companies, Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow), a top business school ranking 6th in the Ministry of Education’s NIRF 2022 rankings, along with Emeritus, a global pioneer in offering accessible and affordable high-quality education to individuals and organisations, announced the launch of their Chief Executive Officer Programme.The 10-month programme includes live-online sessions and a campus chapter at the sprawling IIM Lucknow campus. It has been designed for experienced professionals with a minimum of 10 years of work experience who want to propel their career to the next level and are aspiring to become a CEO who can showcase purposeful leadership, as well as for those leaders are new to the CEO role and are keen to take their organisation to the next level by pushing through innovation initiatives.With the Indian economy alone expected to contribute 15% of the global growth in 2023, as per the International Monetary Fund, there is a lot riding on Indian CEOs to drive this growth. Through live online lectures with IIM Lucknow faculty and industry practitioners, peer-to-peer learning, business simulations and a capstone project, the programme is designed to empower leaders to confidently build organisational culture of innovation, strategically think and lead with agility in the world of digital transformation.The programme will help new and experienced business leaders strengthen cross-functional integration and collaboration, create value through portfolio diversification and global expansion, develop personal resilience and effectiveness for leadership excellence, lead change management, enhance strategic thinking, master the art of data-based decision making and steer towards sustainability in the world of digital. Among the modern concepts that the programme will delve into are global dynamics, economic outlook and emerging markets dynamics and opportunities.To provide participants with holistic insights into running a successful business, the programme’s modules have been curated on the pillars of functional excellence (strategic finance, marketing strategies and positioning, operational excellence, people management), strategy and innovation (economic outlook, sustainability and innovation, strategic management), as well as leadership and digital (organisational design and structure, effective leadership, capturing data and tech-enabled opportunities). Announcing the roll out of the programme, Mr. Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, continuous learning is critical for all leaders to stay ahead and for businesses to relevant. Through this Chief Executive Officer Programme, CEOs can equip themselves with the latest skills and strategies needed to succeed in their roles and be empowered to drive innovation, build stronger teams and achieve sustainable growth. Through our partnership with the leading B-School IIM Lucknow, we are confident that CEOs will have a transformative learning experience. We are delighted to contribute to the India growth story through successful CEOs, while achieving Emeritus’s mission of making high-quality education accessible and affordable to all.”The Chief Executive Officer Programme starts on June 30, 2023, with the application deadline being April 27, 2023. About IIM LucknowThe Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, is one of the premier national level institutes of management in India, involved in generating and imparting knowledge in the field of management. IIM Lucknow stands tall on the foundation of an excellent, committed and profoundly knowledgeable faculty, innovative and unique pedagogical tools and an eclectic and diverse student community that has a burning desire to make new paths of its own. The Association of MBAs (AMBA) has accorded accreditation to the Institute's PGPM, IPMX, and PGPWE programmes. IIM Lucknow is amongst the five B-Schools in India to achieve the coveted dual accreditations by the Association to Advance Collegiate School of Business (AACSB) as well as the Association of MBAs (AMBA). World over, only about 5% of the institutes have acquired AACSB’s accreditation. IIM Lucknow is now ranked 79th globally in its maiden entry into the prestigious Financial Times (FT) 100 List of Global Business Schools for its flagship PGP (MBA) Programme. The Institute scored high on student employability, career progression and research.About EmeritusEmeritus Executive Education offers customised and open programmes in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutes. Our world-class executive education programmes, supported by eminent programme experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications. The meticulously curated programmes are delivered in a different range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programmes. Our extensive portfolio also includes short 2-4 day in-class workshops, online courses of 2-3 months duration as well as comprehensive learning journeys that run over 6-9 months, customised to an organisation’s requirement. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,750 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. Following its $650 million Series E funding round in August 2021, the company is valued at $3.2 billion, and is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Bertelsmann, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Learn more at emeritus.org/in

