IIM Lucknow Launches Batch 4 of the Senior Leadership Programme in India

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow), one of the premier national-level institutes of management in India, has announced the launch of the fourth batch of the Senior Leadership Programme on December 30, 2022. Rated as 4.48/5 by the past learners of this high-impact 11-month programme, participants will learn to lead people, products, and processes with confidence and agility.56% of CEOs emphasise the need to aggressively pursue operational agility and flexibility (IBM’s CEO Study, 2021). Today’s organisations are undeniably complex—both difficult to understand and even more challenging to manage. But building senior leadership skills can help ensure the organisation is positioned for sustained growth and lead high-performing teams through change, industry-wide disruptions, and uncertainty. Transform into an influential business leader with a strong executive presence – equipped with practical skills, actionable strategies, and innovative ideas across multiple dimensions, from financial, operational, and strategic to human implications of business decisions. This cutting-edge executive leadership course enables mid-and senior-level professionals with a minimum of seven years of work experience to advance their strategic mindset and diversify functional expertise needed to lead business success through engaging live online sessions and a five-day in-campus immersion at the IIM Lucknow campus. More than 350 participants have benefitted professionally across the three batches of this programme. IIM Lucknow has observed an overall 107% increase in enrolments since last year, with over 65% of participants having work experience ranging from 11 to 20 years across diverse industries. The programme curriculum includes eight contemporary modules, real-world case studies, and a group project which will equip participants to step up to the challenges of senior management. Upon completing this programme, participants will receive a certificate of completion from IIM Lucknow and eligibility for the prestigious IIM Lucknow Executive Alumni Status. Commenting on the launch of the programme, Programme Directors, Prof. Archana Shukla, Professor, Human Resource Management & Director, Indian Institute of Management Lucknow and Prof. Ashutosh Kumar Sinha, Associate Professor, Strategic Management, IIM Lucknow, said, "The world of business is evolving at an accelerated pace, and so are the demands on today's executive leadership. To gain a competitive advantage in today's global marketplace, decision-makers need to foster and drive strategic leadership and innovation at their workplace. In this context, the Senior Leadership Programme has been designed for senior managers and aspiring leaders to sharpen their foresight and agility to think strategically and act more decisively."Mr. Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, added, "As per recent industry reports, only a third of CEOs believe that their organisation's frontline leadership is of a very good quality (DDI, 2021). Senior leadership roles require leaders to possess knowledge across domains and an advanced ability to lead teams and take informed, real-time business decisions that can drive organisational change. IIM Lucknow’s Senior Leadership Programme will help participants transition from a ‘managerial’ mindset to thinking and acting as future-ready business leaders, having a renewed calibre to confidently lead their organisation with agility towards scaling business transformation, growth, and impact."With insights from leading IIM Lucknow faculty, participants are poised to become transformative leaders with game-changing strategies in their organisations, driving long-term business growth and success. The holistic, industry-aligned curriculum strongly focuses on advancing senior leadership skills, real-time data-driven decision-making capabilities, and analytical problem-solving abilities to solve real-world cross-functional business challenges. Interested participants can challenge their established understanding of business management and confidently achieve revenue-generating results by enrolling in the fourth batch, which has a programme fee of INR 4,21,000 + GST and an early bird discount of INR 29,000 + GST for participants who apply by Monday, October 31, 2022. This executive leadership course from IIM Lucknow ranked as the #6 top B-School in India according to NIRF ranking 2022, is delivered by Emeritus through a digital-first, seamless learning, and high engagement experience. Visit the programme page for more details and apply soon.About IIM LucknowThe Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, is one of the premier national level institutes of management in India, involved in generating and imparting knowledge in the field of management. IIM Lucknow stands tall on the foundation of an excellent, committed and profoundly knowledgeable faculty, innovative and unique pedagogical tools and an eclectic and diverse student community that has a burning desire to make new paths of its own. The Association of MBAs (AMBA) has accorded accreditation to the Institute's PGPM, IPMX, and PGPWE programmes. IIM Lucknow is amongst the five B-Schools in India to achieve the coveted dual accreditations by the Association to Advance Collegiate School of Business (AACSB) as well as the Association of MBAs (AMBA). World over, only about 5% of the institutes have acquired AACSB’s accreditation. IIM Lucknow is now ranked 79th globally in its maiden entry into the prestigious Financial Times (FT) 100 List of Global Business Schools for its flagship PGP (MBA) Programme. The Institute scored high on student employability, career progression and research.About EmeritusEmeritus offers customised and open programmes in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutes. Our world-class executive education programmes, supported by eminent programme experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications. The meticulously curated programmes are delivered in a different range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programmes. Our extensive portfolio also includes short 2-4 day in-class workshops, online courses of 2-3 months duration as well as comprehensive learning journeys that run over 6-9 months, customised to an organisation’s requirement. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,400 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. Following its $650 million Series E funding round in August 2021, the company is valued at $3.2 billion, and is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Bertelsmann, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

