IIM Lucknow Launches the 10-Month Chief Marketing Officer Programme in India

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow), ranked as the #6 top B-School in India as per NIRF, 2022, has announced the launch of the first-of-its-kind Chief Marketing Officer Programme with Emeritus, the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide. This high-impact 10-month programme will enable business leaders, aspiring and new CMOs to lead marketing innovation and business growth towards delivering higher ROI.Building agile marketing strategies is mission-critical, from leveraging digital transformation capabilities and strategising go-to-market launches to optimising digital marketing and omnichannel user journeys. In this context, the role of the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) has evolved into an influential C-Suite leader, driving impactful business results, leading revenue-generating strategies, meeting today's digital customers' expectations, and delivering more value through increased marketing ROI. Thus, a trailblazing CMO must transform the marketing function with emerging technologies, digitalisation, data-centric decision-making, cross-functional collaboration, customer-centric processes, and innovation for an edge in a fiercely competitive marketplace. According to Gartner (2021), 72% of CMOs have increased investments in marketing innovation from 2020 to 2021. The Chief Marketing Officer Programme allows professionals to enhance their practical, industry-aligned skills to deliver transformational and sustainable marketing excellence leading to business growth, profitability, and impact. Delivered through a blend of engaging live online sessions and a four-day in-campus immersion at the IIM Lucknow campus, this programme, taught by distinguished IIM Lucknow faculty and industry experts, is ideal for senior professionals and business leaders with over ten years of work experience. The programme curriculum includes seven contemporary modules, a capstone project, real-world case studies, hands-on marketing strategy simulations and master classes from top industry experts, which will enable learners to develop their proficiency in real-time, data-driven decision-making not just related to marketing but the overall corporate strategy. On successful completion of the programme, participants will receive a certificate of completion from IIM Lucknow and eligibility for the prestigious IIM Lucknow Executive Alumni Status. Commenting on the launch of the programme, Programme Directors, Dr Rajeev Kumra, Professor, Marketing and Dr Kshitij Awasthi, Associate Professor, Strategic Management at IIM Lucknow, said, "Over the past few years, the roles in the marketing team and the CMO have become expansive yet nuanced with the need for greater agility and digital dexterity. We have designed this programme's curriculum to enable emerging, new and experienced CMOs to thrive in the C-Suite with the right arsenal: customer psychology, digital marketing strategies, data analytics, scaling business growth, and advanced leadership skills."Mr. Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, added, "In a study conducted exclusively for TOI, the leadership search firm Executive Access (India) found that 37% of the candidates appointed as first-time CEOs in the last year were from the marketing and sales domain (The Times of India, 2022). Industry reports also suggest that the two proven levers for customer-centric marketing include differentiating the user experience and building stronger customer relationships. Companies that have championed customer-centricity as a business priority report a 3x higher revenue growth (IBM, 2021). Taught by distinguished faculty, Dr Kumra, the Dean at IIM Lucknow Noida Campus and 6-time 'Best Faculty' awardee in a row and Dr Awasthi, we are pleased to offer this programme with access to Markstrat simulations, a risk-free platform to test strategic marketing theories and make decisions."This path-breaking programme gives participants a chance to connect, learn and network with experienced CXO peers and commences on September 30, 2022. The programme fee is INR 4,11,000 + GST, and as admissions are on a first-come, first-serve basis, enrol today and reserve a seat. This leadership course is offered through Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, offering a digital-first, seamless learning and high engagement experience. Visit the programme page for more details and apply soon to reserve a seat. Don't just reach the C-Suite; thrive, lead, and influence with game-changing marketing strategies that positively impact the bottom line.About IIM LucknowThe Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, is one of the premier national level institutes of management in India, involved in generating and imparting knowledge in the field of management. IIM Lucknow stands tall on the foundation of an excellent, committed and profoundly knowledgeable faculty, innovative and unique pedagogical tools and an eclectic and diverse student community that has a burning desire to make new paths of its own. The Association of MBAs (AMBA) has accorded accreditation to the Institute's PGPM, IPMX, and PGPWE programmes. IIM Lucknow is amongst the five B-Schools in India to achieve the coveted dual accreditations by the Association to Advance Collegiate School of Business (AACSB) as well as the Association of MBAs (AMBA). World over, only about 5% of the institutes have acquired AACSB’s accreditation. IIM Lucknow is now ranked 79th globally in its maiden entry into the prestigious Financial Times (FT) 100 List of Global Business Schools for its flagship PGP (MBA) Programme. The Institute scored high on student employability, career progression and research.About EmeritusEmeritus offers customised and open programmes in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutes. Our world-class executive education programmes, supported by eminent programme experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications. The meticulously curated programmes are delivered in a different range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programmes. Our extensive portfolio also includes short 2-4 day in-class workshops, online courses of 2-3 months duration as well as comprehensive learning journeys that run over 6-9 months, customised to an organisation’s requirement. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,400 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. Following its $650 million Series E funding round in August 2021, the company is valued at $3.2 billion, and is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Bertelsmann, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

