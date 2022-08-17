IIM Raipur Announces 3rd Batch 2022-2024 of EPGP for Working Professionals

Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur is pleased to announce the 3rd batch of Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (ePGP) in Blended Learning Mode in association with Nulearn, one of the leading ed-tech organizations in India. The programme will commence from December 11, 2022. The institute holds 3rd position in the Times B school survey (2022) among leading business schools and has a NIRF (2022) ranking of 14th position among Management institutes, an improvement from last year's position.After the impressive success of batches 1 & 2, the two-year Degree programme is curated specifically for working professionals with a minimum of 2 years of experience. The selection process includes interviews with subject experts in the management domain with a focus on managerial skills, leadership qualities, building a strong professional network, etc. Anyone who is passionate about continuous learning, they are welcome to apply and join the programme.The highlights of the programme are:

Participants will be awarded “Master of Business Administration” Degree by IIM Raipur for completing the prescribed requirements for a two-year executive post-graduate programme in management.

Industry-driven and learning-centric Programme

Meeting the aspirations of career advancement

Improving managerial and leadership competencies in the VUCA (volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous) world

Enhanced Elective Options and Contemporary courses from Term V onwards

Learning through case-study teaching methods and using illustrations.

Blended Learning Mode will help professionals learn from the comfort of their space & experience #backtocampus life with 10 days of campus Immersion at IIM Raipur.

The curriculum is crafted meticulously for working professionals keeping in mind state-of-the-art tools and techniques used in today’s fast-paced evolving industry. The extensive curriculum will help professionals upskill & become industry-ready & grow under the mentorship of IIM Raipur’s eminent faculty withrich industry connect experience. IIM Raipur follows a continuous evaluation process wherein the participant will be evaluated based on mid-term & end-term examinations, quizzes, assignments & class participation. At the end of the programme, the participants will work on an Integrated Business Simulation Project that will help them apply managerial concepts in real-world scenarios. The curriculum offers a blend of various general management theories, soft skills, and analytical methods with real-world business scenario cases.The participants will have complete access to the virtual library of IIM Raipur, classes will also be broadcasted directly to an online device, learning made easy and accessible for the candidates especially in times like these, when the world is running virtually. The 24 months intensive learning programme is designed in such a way that it minimizes disruption of work and personal pursuit.IIM-Raipur believes in reforming leaders who are ethical & are equally committed to serving their nation globally as they are to their own business and growth.The programme covers the following important features.Duration of minimum 2 years featuring a total of 1020 hours.The programme can be attended directly from a personal device at home – offering increased convenience for Working Professionals coming from diverse backgrounds.This two-year programme allows participants to grow out of their comfort zone and transition into higher management roles. The program has been designed based on the flagship full-time PGP of IIM Raipur. This curriculum is inclusive of a mix of case-based methods of teaching, simulations, problem-solving exercises, assignments, role play, and in-class discussions among the participants. Participants will gain valuable insights as faculty members share cutting-edge management concepts, global industry trends, business practices, and their own practical knowledge in the classroom.

