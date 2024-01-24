IIM Rohtak Conducts Infusion 2024

January 22, 2024, Rohtak: IIM Rohtak conducted Infusion’24, the flagship annual fest, and Aluminati, the annual alumni meet, spanning over 20th and 21st of January 2024. The two-day fest witnessed the participation from 20 national level institutions including IIMs with over 3500 individuals and 150 alumni of the institute attending various summits, workshops, on-spot events, and cultural programmes. Some of the prominent events conducted as a part of Infusion’24 include the Film and Media Summit, Management Workshop, Pronites, and Aluminati 2024.

Professor Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak in his opening address of the Infusion 2024, the flagship annual fest of the institute, congratulated the organizing committee for its success as the event is being completely student driven and supported by active involvement of students’ clubs and committees. He mentioned that close to 300 external participants from as many as 20 institutions including other IIMs and business schools have eagerly participated in various events and competitions spread over this two days’ annual fest.

Film and Media Summit

IIM Rohtak successfully hosted its annual Film and Media Summit on January 20, 2024. The event’s theme was "The Digital Renaissance: Embracing the Era of Culturally Rooted and Creatively Global Trends." Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak, inaugurated the summit and shared insights on films' societal impact. He identified the multiplicity of purposes driving consumption of cinematic content such as individual’s tastes and preferences, yearning for entertainment, and desire to be informed about the innumerable events which happened or are currently happening in the world. He stated that participation of several institutions from across the country helps instill ESPIRIT DE CORP amongst IIM students and alumni.

The event included two panel discussions on the theme "Melting Pot: Culturally Driven Innovation in Digital Media" and “An exploration of the future of film exploration”. Panelists covered a broad range of topic that included the film industry's evolving dynamics; strategic incorporation of culture and tradition in content; and the role of AI and algorithms in content creation and consumption, the industry's complexity and the societal impact of content creation. This dynamic summit showcased the innovativeness of the film, media, and digital industries.

Management Workshop

The Entrepreneurship and Innovation Council, in collaboration with Infusion'24, hosted Pinnacle, a transformative management workshop. The workshop focused on the pivotal theme of "Building & Scaling a Successful Venture". It emphasized the crucial role of innovation within a time-bound framework. Drawing inspiration from the unicorns’ success story, attendees gained insights into envisioning market trends, leveraging gig disruption, automating processes, and utilizing data for growth.

Sports Events

IIM Rohtak’s campus witnessed an exhilarating display of athletic prowess as several esteemed institutions converged for a series of spirited sports events. The diverse range of sports included cricket, football, futsal, basketball, badminton, table tennis, volleyball, chess, and carrom. Students from noteworthy institutions such as SRCC, IMI Delhi, IIFT, GLIM, LBSIM, IMT Ghaziabad, MDI Gurgaon, and FORE participated with competitive fervour, creating an atmosphere charged with excitement and camaraderie. All the sports were played in the spirit emblematic of true sportsmanship, establishing Infusion 2024 as a perfect platform for display of skill, sportsmanship, and teamwork.

Management Events and Competitions

Multiple events spanning the entire gamut of management domains, such as marketing, operations, and finance, were conducted by the student body. Students from various institutions such as IIM Lucknow, IIM Vishakhapatnam, FMS Delhi, IIM Mumbai, IIM Bangalore, MDI Gurgaon, Shri Ram College of Commerce Delhi, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College Delhi, and Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce Delhi took part in the events. The campus bustled with energy and enthusiasm of the participants. Besides, management-related events, group dance and singing competitions were also held conducted.

Pronites

The proceedings of each day culminated with a cultural extravaganza titled ‘Pronites’. The first day ended with the crowd enjoying a fun-filled DJ night. On the second day, Jasbir Jassi, a renowned Punjabi singer and lyricist, mesmerized the audience and provided them a unique musical experience with his blend of traditional and contemporary sounds.

