IISc & TalentSprint Strengthen Partnership in Deeptech Executive Education

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

TalentSprint, a global edtech company and a market leader in transformational deeptech programmes, and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have further strengthened their two-year-old partnership and announced the PG Level Advanced Certification programme in AI and MLOps to create a talent pool of AI and MLOps professionals ready to take advantage of high industry demand.Based on credible research reports, AI/ML investment in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.49 per cent till 2023. MLOps has recorded almost 10X growth in the last five years and is estimated to expand to nearly US $4 Billion by 2025. Recently, in LinkedIn’s emerging jobs ranking MLOps topped as a highly sought-after career choice.Addressing the rapid industry adoption, and increasing need of skilled professionals in AI and MLOps, across various sectors, this thoughtfully curated PG level advanced certification programme will be offered jointly by TalentSprint and IISc Bangalore, the world’s best research university based on citations per faculty in the latest QS world university rankings 2023.The programme aims to help tech professionals learn how to build and deploy AI/ML models at scale. By the end of this programme, participants will be able to perform several tasks that include designing an end-to-end ML production system, build data pipelines, establish data lifecycle, apply techniques to manage modelling resources, use analytics to handle the fairness of ML models, implement feature engineering, deliver deployment pipelines for model serving and much more. They will also become advanced users of Deep Learning for Computer Vision and Natural Language Processing.According to Prof. Deepak Subramani, Program Coordinator and Assistant Professor in the Department of Computational and Data Sciences at IISc, “The last decade was all about developing AI and ML methods using data and computations to build solutions, and this decade will be all about taking those solutions or models to production at scale and building end-to-end solutions for business problems. This is the first time such a comprehensive AI and MLOps programme is being offered in India. Besides learning how to design AI/ML models for development, identify gaps in creating and scaling AI/ML models, evaluate and improve deployment, this programme will open up excellent career acceleration opportunities to professionals. Our pedagogy focuses equally on understanding AI and MLOps from behind the scenes and using tools. We are delighted to further deepen our relationship with TalentSprint, who have been an outstanding partner in our executive education journey.”Dr Santanu Paul, CEO and MD of TalentSprint said, “We are excited to expand our deeptech portfolio of cutting-edge programmes with IISc, with a novel programme in AI and MLOps. We have a market leading partnership for executive education with IISc and are very privileged to be pioneers in curating special programmes on emerging and futuristic technologies. This post graduate level advanced certification programme has been specifically designed to help professionals tap into new and exciting career opportunities in AI and MLOps and also future-proof their career by building a solid foundation that will keep them relevant for at least next one decade.”This innovative programme is designed for professionals having at least 2 years of work experience and currently working in the domain of AI/ML, Data science, DevOps, Software development, IT Ops, or those exploring to build their career in AI and MLOps. It will offer high impact immersive learning to participants who will be able to leverage the IISc advantage as they get to learn from distinguished faculty of IISc, earn a globally recognized certification and also get access to IISc’s executive alumni network. Hear from the program faculty, watch the program introduction video here.The programme is divided into 8 modules, which spans over a 9-month executive programme, followed by campus visit to IISc. The pedagogy includes live interactive sessions, case studies, hands-on labs, mini projects and capstone projects supported by IISc faculty and industry experts. The programme will be taught by a team of leading researchers and experts led by Professor Deepak Subramani and Professor Sashikumaar Ganesan. The programme will be delivered on TalentSprint’s digital platform ipearl.ai. To apply, applicants can visit the programme page https://iisc.talentsprint.com/ai-mlops/About TalentSprintEstablished in 2010, TalentSprint is a part of NSE group and a global edtech company that brings transformational high-end and deep-tech learning programs to young and experienced professionals. The company’s digital learning platform ipearl.ai offers a hybrid onsite/online experience to seekers of deep technology expertise. TalentSprint partners with top academic institutions and global corporations to create and deliver world class programs, certifications, and outcomes. It is a leading Innovation Partner for the National Skill Development Corporation, an arm of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. For more information, visit www.talentsprint.comAbout IIScEstablished in 1909, IISc is India’s leading university (NIRF Number 1 rank) in advanced education and research in the sciences and in engineering. From its beginnings, IISc has laid equal emphasis on fundamental investigations and the solution of practical problems in such a setting. IISc’s reputation and pre-eminence ensures that it attracts the best of young faculty members and students from across the world. IISc aims to be among the world’s foremost academic institutions through the pursuit of excellence in research and promotion of innovation by offering world-class education to train future leaders in science and technology and by applying science and technology breakthroughs for India’s wealth creation and social welfare. https://www.iisc.ac.in/

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.