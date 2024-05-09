IITPK: A coaching institute with a unique approach

IITians Prashikshan Kendra (IITPK) is a leading Pune-based coaching institute for Engineering, Pure Sciences & Medical Entrance exams having produced consistent results for 22 consecutive years ! Since 2002, IITPK has recorded 1384 IIT Ranks, 2500+ National Colleges selections, 75+ admissions to International Universities after XII and 150+ MBBS admissions including All India Rank 1 in JEE MAINS 2015. IITPK has done pioneering contributions to the JEE-NEET coaching sector by conducting 2000+ Free awareness Seminars & Webinars, executing systematic coaching programs with counselling and mentoring facilities, emphasis on stress-free coaching, declaring final college placements of all students on its website and highlighting the most important parameters to convey learning outcomes of students viz. Success Ratio & Retention Ratio.

Click on link to know more on how to select the right coaching institute for you.

The pre-dominant trend in the JEE-NEET coaching industry for the past 30 years across the nation has been to focus only on Toppers by espousing an exclusivist hyper-competitive IIT/AIIMS-obsessed coaching culture which creates undue stress on student’s mind adversely affecting the mental health of many students who cannot make the cut. IITPK has broken this trend by designing and executing long-term classroom or hybrid programs which are inclusive, stress-free and promote every student to do their best and realise their potential – not just IITs/AIIMS but also a host of other top-notch colleges in India like BITS, VIT, Manipal, SRM, IISERs, IIST, NITs, IIITs, GFTIs etc in Engineering and AFMC, CMC, JIPMER, MANIPAL, MGIMS, State GMCs etc in Medical courses.

IITPK has recorded excellent success ratios in JEE & NEET exams with respect to First Attempters freshers and over 95% student & faculty retention ratios for past decade despite pandemic related disruptions. This is because of the innovative features in its coaching programs like differentiated teaching methodology, AI-driven online Testing platforms, small batch sizes and continuous mentoring to students on their study methodology and exam strategy.

IITPK offers coaching from Std.7/8/9/10/11 onwards and for Repeaters / Droppers for JEE / NEET exams in 16 centers across Pune & PCMC. For school going students, IITPK conducts IIT & NEET Foundation programs called PRODIGY programs which teach Logical Ability, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and IT Skills and are replete with Workshops, Field visits and interest-provoking activities.

IITPK offers coaching in offline as well as online mode and offers long-term coaching programs spanning 1 year or more and also provides tailor-made Test Series to Engineering & Medical aspirants.

Disclaimer:This article is a promotional feature and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.