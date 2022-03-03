Illness to Wellness: How health insurance plan paves this journey

The recent awareness and increase in the demand for health insurance plans can be quoted as a sudden effect of the pandemic that forced people to insure themselves and their family members under fear. Indeed, health insurance turned out to be instrumental during the pandemic that helped people in getting access to various medical facilities and medications at the time of the emergency.

However, limiting our thoughts that health insurance is required until the COVID19 wave is at its peak, is absolutely a wrong presumption. Similar to our savings and wealth creation that are accumulated for the long-term crises management system; health insurance is also a useful investment at the time of any medical emergency that gives us the financial freedom to seek the best of treatments to save lives.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), in India, roughly 5.8 million Indians die because of diabetes, cancer, stroke, heart and lung diseases each year. In other words, out of 4 Indians, 1 has risks dying from Non-Communicable Diseases before the age of 70.

With diseases spreading at such a rapid pace, a comprehensive health insurance plan turns out to be one of the best solutions to keep diseases at bay with timely and right treatments without reeling under the burden of financial pressure.

With the advancement taking place in the health insurance industry, there is a huge array of health insurance schemes with multiple services available in the market that allows you to select the best-suited plan for you and your family and pay according to the services taken. There are special plans for critical illness diseases, personal accidents, maternity, senior citizens, or in case, somebody wants to go deeper in specification then there are insurance plans for heart diseases, diabetes, cataract and more.

Moreover, the myth that health insurance only pays for the hospitalization doesn’t exist any longer as it plays a vital role in daycare, OPD, and home care treatments that mostly come as an inbuilt part of the plan in the new age plans. It means no additional charges for services other than hospitalization.

In fact, health insurance companies have derived an effective way to keep their promise i.e. constant support with an interesting feature called Restoration. In restoration health insurance plans, the sum insured amount gets automatically restored once it is consumed by the policy. This feature ensures that the policyholder never runs out of money in their insurance plan during the policy tenure.

Not only freedom to live a life to the fullest but today health insurance helps you in saving your money by charging premiums specific to the services. It leads to no wastage of money.

Additionally, health insurance schemes play a pivotal role in ensuring that your savings remain protected for your future goals instead of spending them on health emergencies. Primarily health insurance plans come lighter on pockets when it is taken at the early stage of life as well as take your insurance plan to the maturity level where it starts covering diseases after the waiting period to save your additional money on the premium.

