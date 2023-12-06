Illyas Thairich Embarks on a Remarkable Journey of Business Success and Social Advocacy

Renowned entrepreneur and humanitarian Mr Illyas Muhamed, hailing from Kerala and leaving an indelible mark in Karnataka, emerges as a beacon of resilience, entrepreneurial prowess, and promising dedication to human rights and social welfare.

With nearly a decade of business expertise, Mr Illyas Muhamed has navigated the intricacies of the stock market and garment exporting. He has also immersed himself in human rights research, gaining insights into the challenges faced by diverse communities nationwide.

Beyond the boardroom, Mr. Illyas Muhamed has actively contributed to more than 10 NGOs, solidifying his position as a formidable social worker.

Illyas Mohammad holds key positions in esteemed organisations. These diverse roles underscore his dedication to fostering positive change and building a society rooted in justice and social well-being.

Mr Illyas's journey commenced in Bangalore, driven by a pursuit of higher education. Despite facing adversity that interrupted his formal studies, his determination remained unshaken. Undeterred, he delved into various industries, becoming proficient in finance and the stock market.

The pinnacle of his entrepreneurial journey unfolded with the establishment of Thairich Venture Pvt. Ltd., marking the commencement of his remarkable success in the garment industry. From modest beginnings, his company expanded its export operations to the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. The ownership of the Vessel Yard at Mangalore Port is a testament to his industrial prowess.

However, Mr. Illyas Muhamed envisions a future where his impact on society transcends boundaries. As a member of over 20 charitable foundations, he aspires to establish a foundation by 2025 that not only provides care and education for children with disabilities but also fosters their integration into society. His dream project includes installing a specialised school tailored to the unique needs of differently-abled children.

Mr Illyas Muhamed envisions creating meaningful employment opportunities for boys and girls from orphanages in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka after completing Teacher Training Courses (TTC). At a young age, he has become a symbol of commitment to community welfare, setting an example for the youth by navigating the intersection of business success and a deep sense of social responsibility.

In commerce and compassion, Mr Illyas is a testament to the transformative power of dedication, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to positively impacting society, particularly through his heartfelt faith in empowering and uplifting the lives of children with disabilities.

