Imarticus Learning: A Decade of Successfully Transforming Professional Education

Professional development is one of the most important aspects of any profession in the current times. It helps workers to keep current with industry trends while also gaining new skills.

Imarticus Learning has emerged as a leading future technology-based professional online educational institute committed to developing the workforce of the future with new-age programs in data science and analytics, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), investment banking, fintech, finance, and marketing. Imarticus Learning was founded in 2012 by Nikhil Barshikar and Sonya Hooja. Together with a very strong team of advisors and co-workers, they have been successful in propelling aspirants toward the right career path.

Over the years, Imarticus Learning has built many successful individuals with its all-encompassing courses and programs. Its objective has over the years been to prepare the global learning community for a futuristic, tech-driven society by organising knowledge and making learning accessible through current technologies.

Imarticus Learning has been successful in delivering high-quality education with world-class universities like IITs and IIMs, creating demanding programs that are immersive, meaningful, and progressive. Hands-on experiences with IITs and IIMs have made the learning experience for students better than any other platform.

In an era where upskilling is the key to success, Imarticus Learning has always been led by an experienced and inventive management team to bridge the industry-academia divide.

While there were several corporate training courses available for information technology (IT) and other industries, there was a significant gap in the finance and analytics field. With an aim to bridge this gap the founders embarked on the journey of building Imarticus Learning.

What makes Imarticus stand out and successful?

Over the past decade, Imarticus Learning has been successful in partnering with giants like Capgemini, KPMG, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and Deutsche Bank. It can now boast of 85% student placements in the biggest companies in the world. Using cutting-edge technology and a solid team of mentors, it has been able to partner with as many as 500 companies to date and the list is increasing with every passing year.

The pandemic was a huge setback for students. While many colleges tried to replicate the experience that active campus life can provide, Imarticus Learning stood out by offering unrivalled experiences through its distance learning programs.

The remote education programs are meant to be similar to the normal on-campus classes. While most colleges failed to provide students with the resources and feel of a regular class, Imarticus Learning stood out.

Imarticus’ online training programs are developed and delivered in conjunction with multinational corporations and industry professionals. After finishing the program, students receive an industry-endorsed credential. As a decade-old edtech company, Imarticus has been successful in transforming the lives of many students and working professionals for the better. It has generated new employment opportunities and trained professionals for the new-age challenges pertaining to their field of expertise.

Benefits of being a part of Imarticus Learning Family

As an Imarticus learner, you may access learning materials just to jog your memory even after you have completed your course. Additionally, the private placement platform has offered a wealth of industry leads and references from both open and private networks which have helped past students of Imarticus.

What makes Imarticus Learning even more successful today is that it has placed over a large number of students in various roles in the last year alone.

Conclusion

Imarticus Learning is aware that establishing a professional network and support system is essential to career advancement. As a result, it provides users with plenty of chances to speak with business specialists during the term of courses. The way the company has grown in the past decade is enough to predict that it will have an even brighter tomorrow with curious learners willing to upskill themselves and tread towards a successful career path.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

