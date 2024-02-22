Imarticus Learning Recognised in GSV 150: Top Companies in Digital Learning

India, February 21, 2024:- Imarticus Learning, the pioneer of the Indian EdTech landscape, has been named to the highly anticipated 2024 edition of the GSV 150: GSV's annual list of the top 150 private companies transforming digital learning and workforce skills.

For over a decade, Imarticus Learning has worked towards bridging the gap between industry requirements and academia, empowering learners to become job and industry-ready. Imarticus Learning has successfully transformed the lives of over 1 million learners and catalysed more than 1,25,000 career transitions.

GSV has recognised Imarticus Learning across the areas of its focus, which include reimagining the delivery of education and upskilling to build the workforce of the future. Imarticus Learning was selected for the 2024 cohort from among 2,000+ global companies using GSV's proprietary rubric, which assesses revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margin profile.

Imarticus Learning is one of the venture capital- and private equity-backed companies experiencing top-line growth and redefining the educational sector.

"It's an honour to receive this recognition for EdTech innovators in workspace learning," said Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and CEO of Imarticus Learning. “At Imarticus Learning, we aim to redefine the way knowledge is delivered and accessed. In a world where change is the only constant, the educational landscape is evolving, and we're proud to be at the forefront, driving learners towards a future-ready world.”

“The world is adapting to seismic shifts from generative AI,” says Luben Pampoulov, Partner at GSV Ventures. “AI co-pilots, AI tutors, AI content generators—AI is ubiquitous, and differentiation is increasingly critical. The GSV 150 is an impressive group of edtech companies that are leveraging AI and driving positive outcomes for learners and society.”

Workforce Learning companies comprise 34% of the list, K-12 29%, Higher Education 24%, Adult Consumer Learning 10%, and Early Childhood 3%. Additionally, 21% of the companies stretch across two or more “Pre-K to Gray” categories. A broader move towards profitability is also evident: the collective gross and EBITDA margin score of the 2024 cohort increased 5% compared to 2023.

For more information on Imarticus Learning, visit https://imarticus.org/, and to see the full GSV 150 list, visit www.asugsvsummit.com/edtech-150.

About Imarticus Learning

Imarticus Learning is a leading Edtech company in India, offering high-quality, industry-specific education via innovative technology, specialised training, career assistance, and mentorship from industry professionals. It has impacted over 10,00,000 careers within a decade through leading-edge curriculums, highly experienced faculty, and over 500 global partnerships with leading institutions and corporations. Its objective is to provide learners with valuable learning experiences, educate them with industry-specific skills, and prepare them to take on multiple job roles in their sector. Imarticus Learning is renowned for its unique teaching methodology, including immersive live lectures (online and offline), peer-to-peer discussions, hybrid learning modules, industry-focused seminars, capstone projects, guest lectures, soft skills training, etc.

ABOUT GSV Ventures

GSV Ventures, a multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion global education and workforce skills sector, manages and invests from GSV Ventures Fund III. GSV has invested $600M+ in innovators across "Pre-K to Gray" learning, including Class Technologies, ClassDojo, Coursera, Coursehero, Degreed, Guild, Lead School, PhysicsWallah, Photomath, and Valenture Institute.

ABOUT ASU+GSV

Through a deep partnership between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), ASU+GSV Summit has become the world's most important and impactful annual gathering of 7,000+ "Pre-K to Gray" education leaders. Today, the ASU+GSV platform also includes the inaugural ASU+GSV AIR Show exploring the AI Revolution in EDU.

